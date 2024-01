2024 brings a lot of news for FISU America, as three countries in the region will host FISU competitions, welcoming hundreds of student athletes from around the world to compete in their sports.

On 26-27 April, the Colombian city of Pereira will host the FISU World University Championships Fin Swimming. The Colombian University Federation is making great preparations for this, and in relation to this, William Peña, President of the country's Underwater Activities Federation, said: "It is a matter of pride for us as a country and as a federation to be the first to organise the World Fin Swimming Championships,” and he assured that "it is a responsibility" that they have towards America and the world.

FISU competitions in Colombia, Costa Rica and Brazil

Meanwhile, San Carlos de Costa Rica will be the venue for the FISU World University Bicycle Championships, which will feature four events: Criterium, Individual Time Trials, Road Race, XCE and XCO. In this case, the Costa Rican Federation of University Sports is working with Sarita Morales as one of the referees. She is the secretary general of FEDEU and the event's executive director, who expressed that they are "working with commitment and dedication to make this event a success.”

Rio de Janeiro will host the FISU World University Beach Sports Championships. Students will compete in beach handball, beach soccer, beach tennis, beach volleyball, beach wrestling and surfing from 2-8 September. Luciano Cabral, president of the Confederação Brasileira do Desporto Universitário (CBDU) and vice-president of FISU, said: "It's a big step because it's the first time this event is being held in the city, and at the same time we have a lot of experience in beach sports, so there are a lot of expectations.”