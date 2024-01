Iyer takes up the role after a thorough selection process by the IOA Nominating Committee, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer of teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Indian Super League (ISL).

The appointment of a new CEO at the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) was urgent, especially after International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach indicated the need for change when he visited Mumbai for the IOC Session last year.

"In our view, Mr Raghuram Iyer has a unique combination of leadership skills, strategic vision and a deep understanding of the sports landscape. His appointment," said IOA President PT Usha in an official statement, "is an important step towards the continued growth and success of Indian sports on the global stage.

Cricket will be an Olympic sport in Los Angeles in 2028. GETTY IMAGES

Iyer's selection was the result of a meticulous selection process by the IOA Chief Executive Officer of Indian Premier League (IPL) teams Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Rising Pune Supergiant and Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan.

"I would like to thank the distinguished members of the Executive Council for working with and supporting the IOA in the successful appointment of the CEO. Their commitment has been instrumental in reaching this milestone and I look forward to their continued cooperation for the success of the IOA.

It was not an easy task to find the right person for the role, as the selection criteria were very strict. Initially, there was only one candidate who met the IOA's requirements for the CEO position in March. Later, the organisation extended the deadline for applications to find a person who could meet the demands and responsibilities of the position.

One of the criteria for the CEO position is that the candidate must be a "management professional with at least 10 years of experience as CEO of a company/organisation with an annual turnover of at least Rs 25 crore (€2.7 million)". This is a requirement set out in the IOA constitution. Similarly, Article 15.3 of the amended IOA Constitution states that "the CEO shall be proposed by a Nomination Committee consisting of the President of the IOA, the President of the Athletes' Commission and an IOC member from India".

In March 2023, when the IOC formally recognised the results of the 2022 IOA elections, it asked the Council, led by Usha, to appoint a new CEO. The IOC became increasingly concerned as time passed and the appointment was delayed. The Olympics were fast approaching and the Olympic governing body needed to find someone to run the IOA. In October, Bach travelled to Mumbai for an IOC meeting and reiterated the need to appoint a CEO as a matter of urgency.

Iyer's task will now be to promote and develop of Indian sports within the framework of Olympism. Many disciplines are already on the map and many athletes are world class. But others need a push, and that will be one of Iyer's tasks.

The challenges ahead are enormous. Especially now that India has submitted its bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. The work ahead is enormous, which is why Thomas Bach has stressed the need and the urgency for the IOA to appoint a new CEO. Iyer will have a lot to coordinate, first with the country's athletes competing in Paris in 2024, just six months away.

Then, in Los Angeles in 2028, with the prominence that Indian sport can have now that cricket has been added as an Olympic sport by the IOC. India is one of the strongest countries in the game. Its inclusion in the Olympic movement will undoubtedly be a source of motivation. And later, the work of preparing the bid for the world's biggest event. If successful, India will become the fourth Asian country to host the Games, along with China, Japan and South Korea.