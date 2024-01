An external investigation team is scrutinising a Volleyball coach at the University of Idaho for alleged misconduct in his role.





The University of Idaho (UI) issued a statement last Thursday indicating that an "external investigation team" is examining the university's Volleyball coach, Mr. Chris Gonzalez, based on accusations made by former and some current players on his team. It is worth noting that the university is a prominent educational institution with over 300 undergraduate and postgraduate programs. It is committed to maintaining the excellence that distinguishes it among its northern counterparts and has multiple university sports disciplines framed and competing with its team called the Idaho Vandals.

"The University of Idaho is deeply concerned about the allegations brought by some members of the women's volleyball team against their coach, Chris Gonzalez," begins the statement issued by the public university located in the northwest of the United States, specifically in the city of Moscow, in the state of Idaho.

The UI press release indicated that an investigation into the alleged misconduct began in November 2023 but has been delayed due to the request of those who submitted complaints until the volleyball season concluded. The investigation started "around legal issues and has been expanded to include climate and culture concerns," according to the statement.

Terry Gawlik, UI's Athletic Director, stated in an email response to the Tribune on Tuesday, "We cannot talk about any particular case or personnel issues. But, in general, we take any complaints seriously, investigate them and take action as appropriate."

The allegations against Gonzalez became public with the release of a report on Saturday by Scott M. Reid of the Orange County Register, citing testimonies from nine Idaho players, including six from the 2023 team. Allegations of emotional abuse, physical abuse, intimidation, harassment, and withholding of food were among the accusations against Gonzalez.

The article also claimed that 13 players complained to Dr. Gawlik and other university officials, alleging that the complaints were "routinely ignored and dismissed by Gawlik and other university officials."

Kalisha Goree, an assistant coach during the 2022 season, denied the accusations against Gonzalez in statements given to Reid. UI further stated in its Thursday statement that the accused, Mr. Gonzalez, is "fully cooperating" with the investigation.

The University of Idaho, proudly featured on its website as the preferred university chosen by readers of Idaho Business Review and the best choice in 2023 for state education, concluded the statement by saying: "Our goal is to ensure we understand the concerns, act on any findings and work to rebuild an effective and supportive volleyball culture."

It is worth noting that neither Gonzalez nor the rest of the staff implicated in the accusations are on administrative leave.