Additionally, Board President Pendergist welcomed five new members to the Board of Directors: Kayla Durden, Christine Benedetto, Laura Bren, Dana Cummings, and Karin Kendrick. "This board is overflowing with talent, ideas, and dedication to create more opportunities and growth in surfing. We are developing task forces in various key areas related to the growth and impact of USA Surfing, including athlete performance and development, membership and partnerships, and media and marketing," Pendergist expressed.

USA Surfing has appointed new members to its Executive Board, a new President, and a Chief Executive Officer, along with the new organizational structure in anticipation of a year that will culminate in Paris 2024.

USA Surfing, officially recognized by the International Surfing Association as the representative of the sport of surfing in the United States, has named its new board members. It announced the newly elected Board President, the CEO, and an organizational structure designed to foster increased collaboration, responsiveness, and accountability. See the list with biographies below.

Board President Rob Pendergist said, "We are heading into 2024 full of momentum, talent, and dedication to advance surfing, the ultimate sport and lifestyle. Our leadership and organizational structure are designed to invite more people to participate in shaping the competitive future of surfing. The stars are aligning in surfing in a very exciting way. It's like watching a startup."

Pendergist expressed particular excitement that the board unanimously chose Becky Fleischauer Jewell as the CEO of USA Surfing and reflected on her work and track record. "Becky has a solid track record working with some of the nation's most successful nonprofit organizations and has been intermittently working with us for the past few years, including leading the communication and media efforts for USA Surfing's Olympic debut in 2021. She is a quiet force with strong relationships, diplomacy, and knowledge of surfing from both internal and external perspectives."

Head Coach Ryan Simmons also commented on their years-long relationship and the benefits of having her as CEO: "I've known Becky for a few years working together at USA Surfing. Having her as the new CEO is a great step forward for USA Surfing. She is smart, savvy, and well-loved in the surfing community. Having her in this role will lead to the implementation of new and exciting opportunities for us. As head coach, I feel a sense of renewal and revitalization to guide the surfers under Becky's leadership."

In turn, the new CEO, Becky Fleischauer, said, "I am honored to take on this opportunity at a crucial moment in the development of surfing; the progression in youth surfing is incredible," said Fleischauer Jewell. "But at the same time, the surfing industry is undergoing massive changes, losing traditional sponsorships. USA Surfing will navigate through these uncertain times and be a constant source of support for all our athletes, with positive competitive experiences, world-class coaches, and eternal excitement. I appreciate the new board for this exciting opportunity."

