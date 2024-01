Colombia will protest "firmly" after being excluded as the host for the upcoming Pan American Games scheduled from 22 October to 7 November, 2027. The country plans to take administrative actions against Panam Sports for stripping Barranquilla of the organization of the world's most important sporting event after the Olympics.

The year 2024 began with surprising news for the sports world. Barranquilla, not only previously announced as the host but also featured in the closing ceremony of Santiago 2023 as the next host for the 2027 Pan American Games, found itself empty-handed.

Financial problems, delayed guarantees of nearly 8 million dollars, the President Gustavo Petro's left-wing administration besieged by internal political and economic issues, and a slow bureaucracy used as an excuse for non-compliance with the payment of the agreed-upon half (4 million dollars due before year-end and not received) led to the drastic decision by Panam Sports. They communicated through a statement, unequivocally withdrawing the opportunity for Barranquilla to host the upcoming Pan American Games due to contractual non-compliance.

In response and dissatisfied with the situation, Ciro Solano, the President of the Colombian Olympic Committee (COC), admitted in an interview with AFP that the government did not allocate around four million dollars to Panam Sports before 31 December, as agreed. He expressed discontent with the "indeclinable" decision of the entity led by Chilean Neven Ilic.

Furthermore, the head of Colombian Olympic sports expressed frustration with Paraguay, accusing the Mercosur country of interfering and lobbying to snatch the hosting rights from Colombia. Although no replacement has been announced, strong rumors suggest that AsunciĂłn, the capital of Paraguay, could be the substitute for the fallen Barranquilla.

The loss of the Games is a setback for the leftist President Gustavo Petro, who, since taking office in August 2022, had not shown complete conviction in investing that money. Criticized at the time for hesitating to offer support, he is now heavily criticized for the image that Colombia presents to the world by losing the Pan American Games hosting rights due to contractual non-compliance.

This is not the first time the country in northern South America has lost a globally significant event. In the 1980s, insecurity and an increasingly entrenched drug trade in Colombian society led to the loss of hosting the FIFA World Cup, hastily relocated to Mexico, where Argentina would be crowned champion under the legendary Diego Armando Maradona.

Politically, the situation has caused a scandal. The president maintains an unusual silence regarding Panam Sports' decision, but the Minister of Sports, Astrid RodrĂ­guez, will have to explain the events to the State Attorney General, the state body overseeing officials. In addition to providing accounts of the events, the opposition is planning a vote of censure in Congress to remove her from office.

Amid these turbulences, President Ciro Solano expressed in recent hours to AFP, "We are expectant because the damage is significant to Colombia's image, the sporting nation, and the Colombian people themselves. We will take action; we want to handle everything amicably. We still have hope of reclaiming the Games. (...) Although they have plenty of arguments for their decision, we, as a committee, request to be heard."

He also expressed confidence in convincing Chilean Neven Ilic and persuading the Panam Sports Assembly, which officially must ratify the decision in a plenary session next month, to reconsider the 'indeclinable' decision.

Regarding whether they will take the Panam Sports decision to court, he stated that they will try firmly through administrative channels. With caution but determination, "we will claim that right (to host) assigned two and a half years ago, regardless of the difficulties we have faced."

As for whether there will be any additional sanctions for the Colombian country beyond losing Barranquilla as the host, he expressed confidence in the conversation with his Chilean counterpart. He believes there will be no sports-related penalties or potential legal action, contradicting the statement issued days ago reserving the right to do so.

Finally, it is noteworthy that the President of the COC acknowledges not only that the payments did not arrive on time but also that, despite the government's stated willingness, in practice, it did not materialize. "I always saw the government's willingness led by the minister (...) (but) on the 26th (of December), alarms went off, and she told me it would be difficult for the Treasury to release the funds. Obviously, we are invaded by concern, and we start to move. She calls Neven, and Neven tells her no, that we must meet the deadlines."

Thus, since 2021, the President of the COC, who is also a lawyer, leaves the door open to resolve it administratively. Still, he knows very well that the die is cast, that the contract termination (to host) was due to a cause and under Colombian responsibility, and that any court in the world (whether ordinary justice or the Court of Arbitration for Sport) cannot provide legal recourse. However, he will try to resolve it politically, but it will not be easy if the Colombian Government does nott seem to show willingness or, more importantly, the funds and guarantees necessary for Barranquilla to host the twentieth edition of the Pan American Games, the most important multisport event globally after the Olympics.