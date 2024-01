The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it was aware of reports in the media regarding allegations that the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (CELAD) had been involved in anti-doping testing malpractice and the possible concealment of positive cases involving Spanish athletes.

"WADA strongly rejects the suggestion that it would ever turn a blind eye to a valid case. The Agency confirms that all cases have been followed up repeatedly through the results management process and that some are still pending," the World Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement.

In the same statement, they acknowledge that CELAD is being thoroughly investigated and is the focus of full monitoring by WADA, which has even removed CELAD from several tests and referred them to other international bodies.

We issued a statement following recent media reports on allegations concerning the National Anti-Doping Organization of Spain. We strongly reject the implication that we would ever turn a blind eye to any valid cases. All cases have been repeatedly followed up and some are still… — WADA (@wada_ama) January 5, 2024

According to media such as El País and Relevo, the Spanish Anti-Doping Agency (CELAD) has paid for irregular tests with public funds for five years, which has not led to any positive cases being sanctioned, and has carried out other irregular tests. Furthermore, according to El País, the Consejo Superior de Deportes (CSD) reported the CELAD case to the Public Prosecutor's Office on the basis of a report received by the Ministry of Education and Sport.

WADA President Witold Banka said the agency had been "looking at this issue" for some time. "We are well aware of the deep-seated problems in the Spanish anti-doping system. I am disappointed with the level of cooperation we have received from CELAD in our attempt to improve the system for Spanish athletes. The fact that there are positive cases that have not been dealt with in a timely manner, despite regular monitoring by WADA, is unacceptable," he said.

Estamos participando en el simposio de @wada_ama (Lausana, 14-15 marzo), bajo el lema 'United toward a world of doping-free sport' seguimos explorando juntos la manera de avanzar para beneficiar a tod@s l@s deportistas. #YoJuegoLimpio #deportelimpio pic.twitter.com/aBpPpwPhRM — CELAD (@CELAD_esp) March 14, 2023

"WADA will always ensure that CELAD - and all anti-doping organisations - adhere to the highest standards in accordance with the World Anti-Doping Code, including prosecuting cases where appropriate. As such, WADA is following its normal procedures and acting in the best interests of clean sport. All of these matters are being thoroughly investigated by WADA. If they are not dealt with quickly and effectively, it is clear that there will be significant consequences for Spanish sport," he warned.

Indeed, WADA claims that in 2023 it took the highly unusual step of withdrawing three Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) cases from CELAD and handing them over to the relevant international federations to deal with, in addition to pursuing CELAD in apparently delayed pending cases. In two other ABP cases, WADA set strict deadlines for CELAD to make a decision.

Una delegación del @coe_esp, junto con una representante de @wada_ama, está visitando nuestro país para evaluar las políticas españolas de lucha contra el dopaje en el deporte y verificar el grado de cumplimiento de España con el Convenio contra el Dopaje del Consejo de Europa. pic.twitter.com/anzRypB6l5 — CELAD (@CELAD_esp) October 18, 2022

"WADA can also confirm that, as part of its compliance monitoring programme, it has been aware for several months of ongoing issues related to CELAD, including a number of issues related to controls and performance management. In this regard, WADA has provided CELAD with a report of corrective actions to be addressed as a matter of urgency, including with respect to a number of backlog cases. This matter is ongoing," the agency said.

In this regard, they argue that they have further questions for CELAD and Spain's anti-doping system, particularly regarding the implementation of the country's 2021 Anti-Doping Law. "While WADA supported the passage of the law, it has since become clear that the way the law is being interpreted and applied in practice is not in line with the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code (Code)," they lamented.

"WADA always reserves the right to seek changes in legislation where it is being applied incorrectly or in a manner that is contrary to the Code. In addition, apparent violations have been identified in a Royal Decree published in October 2023 without prior consultation with WADA. This could lead to further compliance issues for CELAD in the coming weeks. As the matter is still under thorough investigation, it is not possible to comment further at this stage," the statement concluded.