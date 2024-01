Oscar Pistorius, the celebrated South African athlete known for his personal triumphs, will be released from prison on parole after serving half of his sentence for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Paroled South African athlete Oscar Pistorius will leave prison this Friday after serving part of his sentence for the murder of his girlfriend in the early hours of 14 February 2013 in Pretoria.

The prison administration confirmed this in a statement, making it clear that Pistorius, like others on parole, will not be allowed to give interviews or speak to the media. Being famous does not set him apart from other inmates in South African prisons.

It is worth noting that Pistorius, 37, was granted parole on 24 November after completing half of his sentence. The athlete, who captivated the world when he reached the semi-finals of the 2012 London Olympics, will leave a prison in a suburb of the administrative capital, Pretoria, 60 km from Johannesburg, historically the continent's most liveable city.

Gold medallist Oscar Pistorius of South Africa during the medal ceremony for the Men's 400m T44 Final on day 10 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Pistorius, a runner who lost his legs as a child and became known as "Blade Runner" for his carbon-fibre prosthetics, has opted for parole after serving half of his 13-year, five-month sentence for murder. He pleaded not guilty in the trial that led to his imprisonment and has maintained his innocence in the death of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Born in Sandton, a suburb north of the Johannesburg metropolitan area in the Gauteng province, he stated during the trial that he fired shots at the bathroom door of his Pretoria home because he thought there was an intruder.

Oscar Pistorius arrives at the Pretoria High Court on 6 July 2016. GETTY IMAGES

The crime was not just another crime; it shook the world because Pistorius was seen as an exemplar of overcoming adversity. His career, from learning to walk with prosthetics to competing consistently with able-bodied athletes in water polo, cricket, boxing, and even rugby, was as remarkable as it was extraordinary.

He won his first world medal at the age of 18 in the double amputee category, but not satisfied with competing alongside other disabled athletes, he went on to compete in able-bodied events with impressive results after overcoming challenges both on and off the track.

The pinnacle of his career came at the London 2012 Olympic Games, where he reached the semi-finals in the 400 metres and the final in the 4x400 relay, breaking barriers and competing against able-bodied athletes.

Oscar Pistorius, competing in the 400 metres at the 2012 London Olympics. GETTY IMAGES

As part of his sentence, and as part of South Africa's restorative justice programme, he will undergo anger management and violence against women therapy under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services until 2029.

He will also be assigned a supervisor, who must be informed if Pistorius seeks employment or changes his residence, rumoured to be in Pretoria.

South Africa's Pistorius during the 400m semi-finals at the London 2012 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Now, the athlete who overcame life's hurdles to become a global celebrity, and whose life took a sudden turn for the worst after the murder of his girlfriend, will have a new chance at life. He has already paid the maximum penalty for past serious mistakes, and he will continue to do so, but on probation until 2029. Now is the time to make a fresh start, to rise from the ashes and try to live again.

The family of his murdered girlfriend accepted his parole without objection; now he must try to rebuild his life. There are many examples of personal triumph in his career and life; it remains to be seen whether he can apply them to everyday life, to the constant challenges of a life forever scarred.