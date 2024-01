The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has unveiled the sports calendar for 2024, with a total of 85 events (approximately one every 4.5 days). Notably, 15 of these events will be major international championships.

The year kicks off with the prestigious World Aquatics Championships, which will be held across three venues in the Qatari capital from 2-18 February. This event will also serve as a qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The World Aquatics Masters Swimming Championships will run from 23 February to 3 March. Both international tournaments will be held at the same three venues: the Aspire Dome, the Hamad Aquatic Center, and the Old Port of Doha.

جانب من المؤتمر الصحفي بمناسبة تبقي 30 يوما على إنطلاق البطولة#إلى_أعماق_التحدي



Press conference marking 30 days to go for the World Aquatics Championships- Doha 2024





In the second month of the year, the Qatar Cricket Association will host the Legends League. The Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation will hold its two major annual tennis events, including the Qatar TotalEnergies Open (WTA 1000), with a prize pool of over $3.2 million, starting on 11 February with 64 women in singles and 32 in doubles.

The Qatar ExxonMobil Open (ATP 250), with a prize fund of over $1.3 million, begins on 24 February at the Khalifa Intl. Stadium Complex, Al Dafna, Doha in Qatar. The Qatar Golf Association will also host the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2024 in the same month.

March will witness two significant international events in the Arabian Emirate. The Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation will host the Paddle Tournament named Ooredoo Qatar Major 2024, and the Qatar Volleyball Association will stage the VW-Beach Pro Tour Elite16.

Mid-year highlights include the FIBA 3x3 World Tour organized by the Qatar Basketball Federation, and the Qatar Tennis, Squash, and Badminton Federation hosting the Qatar QTerminals Classic Squash Tournament at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in September 2024. Furthermore, the Qatar Volleyball Association will organize the Beach Volleyball World Tour Finals in December.

عامٌ رياضي حافل بالعديد من البطولات والفعاليات العالمية والقارية والعربية والخليجية والمحلية . 🔥😍



يمكنكم الإطلاع على رزنامتنا الرياضية لعام 2024 من خلال الرابط 👇🏼https://t.co/AQ5cpf7cwm



Exciting times ahead with a year packed with international, regional, and local…

The extensive calendar of events in the small Middle Eastern state will feature 37 international championships, including the WTT Men's Finals, WTT Star Contender, Qatar Fencing Grand Prix - Epee, HH Amir Sword International Showjumping Championship, CHI Al Shaqab Presented by Longines, Doha Diamond League, Qatar International Taekwondo Open, Qatar International Handball Championship, and the Qatar International Weightlifting Cup.

On the continental level, Qatar will host thirteen events, including the AFC Asian Cup, FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers - Window 1 and 2, AFC Under-23 Asian Cup, Asian Junior Squash Open, and Asian Padel Championships.

At the Arab level, the Qatar Swimming Association will organize the Arab Age Group Swimming Championships from 10-15 January 2024, while at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) level, consisting of six states including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kingdom of Bahrain, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman, United Arab Emirates, and the State of Qatar, Doha will host four sports events, including the 26th GCC Golf Championship for Adults and the 15th GCC Golf Championship for Juniors, GCC Under-15 Basketball Championship, GCC Swimming Championships, and GCC Padel Championships.

اليوم الوطني هو يوم الإنجازات🇶🇦😍



صور من بعض البطولات والفعاليات الرياضية التي استمتعنا بها معكم في عام 2023.



Qatar National Day is a day of achievements. 😍🇶🇦



Recap of Sports Tournaments and Events that we enjoyed with you in 2023.#يوم_الإنجازات #اليوم_الوطني2024… pic.twitter.com/ns8hpcIKzt — Team Qatar 🇶🇦 (@qatar_olympic) December 25, 2023

Moreover, the new calendar includes a large number of local and community events such as: National Sports Day, Qatar Basketball Cup Final, Qatar Volleyball Cup Final, HH the Amir's Basketball Cup Final, HH the Amir's Football Cup Final, Qatar Football Cup Final, Olympic School Program Closing Ceremony, Qatar Handball Cup Final, HH the Amir's Volleyball Cup Final, Qatar Handball Cup Final, World Olympic Day, Sports Excellence Awards, and the Flag Relay.