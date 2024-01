The former Polish WBO cruiserweight world champion has been provisionally suspended since April 2023 after a positive test for anabolic steroids while his case was under investigation. The UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) announced the final decision on Tuesday. The suspension will run until 5 April 2027.

Former Polish WBO Cruiserweight Champion Krzysztof Glowacki has been banned for four years for using prohibited substances, specifically an anabolic steroid, the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) announced. The 37-year-old boxer will be banned from competing while suspended. The banned substance, boldenone, was found in a urine sample taken after the Polish boxer's defeat by Richard Riakporhe in Manchester in 2023.

Krzysztof Głowacki title defence against Steve Cunningham in 2016. GETTY IMAGES

Since then, Glowacki had tried to defend his innocence with his team. The pugilist consistently claimed that he had not taken any prohibited substances like Boldenone, listed in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Authorities decided to provisionally suspend him in April 2023 while his case was being examined. In October, Glowacki went a step further, and his legal team succeeded in having the case reviewed by an independent tribunal. Three months later, the verdict is decisive, imposing a four-year ban for doping.

Born in Walcz, northwest Poland, he amassed 125 amateur fights with 103 wins, 19 losses, and 3 draws. He made his debut in 2008, defeating Mariusz Radziszewski on points. On August 14, 2015, Głowacki won the WBO cruiserweight title, knocking out Marco Huck in the eleventh round of an exciting bout. On April 16, 2016, he defended the WBO cruiserweight title by unanimous decision (116-108, 115-109, 115-109) against Steve Cunningham. Cunningham went down twice in the second round and once in the tenth and twelfth.

Krzysztof Głowacki awaits the final verdict in his case until 2023. He cannot take part in any sporting events until April 2027. GETTY IMAGES

Głowacki lost the WBO cruiserweight championship to the undefeated Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk on the 17th of September 2016 in Poland.

The British Boxing Board had granted Glowacki a foreign boxer's licence for his fight against Richard Riakporhe last January, which he lost by technical knockout, making him subject to UK anti-doping rules.

For a boxer who also dabbled in mixed martial arts before embarking on his boxing journey, this marks a significant chapter in his career.