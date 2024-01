Dr. Choue Chung-won, the president of World Taekwondo talked about the organisation’s humanitarian efforts during 2023.

“At World Taekwondo, we inspire hopes and dreams through our humanitarian and social development activities. Our commitment to an inclusive world through sport for refugees and displaced persons led to the creation of the inaugural Hope and Dreams Sports Festival. The 2023 Sports Festival was a meaningful endeavour with baseball and softball, and I believe that its success will serve as a platform for collaborations with more sports in the 2024 edition.” Chung-won said.

For humanitarian efforts the World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation received two prestigious awards in 2023. “First, the IOC President awarded the Olympic Cup, the highest distinction for any organisation that promotes the ideals of the Olympic Movement. Second, the Hope and Dreams Sports Festival was recognised as the Combat Sport Initiative of the Year at the Peace and Sports Award.” told the president.

In 2023, the 100th black belt was welcomed in the flagship humanitarian sports centre in the Azraq Refugee Camp. “The IOC also recognised 12 refugee athletes for the Olympic Solidarity Programme for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – the second largest sport in the programme. In addition, two of our refugee athletes were featured in a deeply moving documentary, “We Dare to Dream” about their journey to participate in the Olympic Games. I hope that their determination to succeed will inspire their fellow refugee athletes in their Road to Paris 2024.” continued Mr. Chung-won.

An important thing was the launch of the Sustainability Strategy focusing on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) & Community; Health and Well-being; and Environmental Sustainability. “Our commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and the Olympic Agendas make World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation a truly responsible governing body of Olympism and humanism.” concluded the president of WT.

Speaking about 2024, Dr. Chung-won told. "The 2024 Hope and Dreams Sports Festival in late April will be expanded to include more Olympic sports, as World Taekwondo and the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation continue to take the leading role to aspire Olympism and Peace together. Taekwondo as a sport will strengthen its efforts to be a sport of hopes and dreams."