The NOC president said in an official statement that the qualification of some athletes for the Olympics event will be a boost for Indonesian sports. He singled out football, hockey, cricket and the men's relay team that won the Southeast Asian Games that were held in Cambodia.

Raja Sapta Oktohari, President of the Indonesian National Olympic Committee (NOC Indonesia), said in an official statement: "2023 has become a pivotal year for athletes on the road to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games."

The results, achievements and competitions that some of them have participated in will be crucial in increasing the presence of Indonesian sports in the world's most important sporting event, and therefore the impact will be multiplied.

"Some of the athletes had to qualify well, and they did so during the 2023 Games. In addition, successes were achieved not only in traditional sports where Indonesian athletes have usually performed very well, but also in more diverse disciplines," the president said in the publicly released statement.

Badminton is one of the most popular sports in Indonesia. GETTY IMAGES

"Normally, Indonesian sports are dominated by badminton, weightlifting and archery. Now other sports have contributed to the success," the president said in his statement. The statement was quoted by local media, including Tempo.co. The biggest successes for Indonesian sports in 2023 were football, cricket, hockey and the men's relay, which won gold at the 2023 Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

"This is a legacy of what we've done," said Oktohari. He did not forget to analyse the national team's excellent performance at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou. They won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals and 18 bronze medals. It was one of Indonesia's best-ever performances at a continental competition and proof that the country's sporting development is on the up.

Indonesia secured two 2023 qualifying spots for Paris 2024 in archery. GETTY IMAGES

Qualifications in archery, artistic gymnastics and sport climbing, one of the new Olympic sports to be represented at the French event, have boosted Indonesia's presence at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.