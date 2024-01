The Bahrain Paralympic Committee has achieved the dual status of hosting major events and delivering outstanding performances from its athletes, winning 17 medals and initiating development programmes.

Since its establishment in 2017, the Bahrain Paralympic Committee has aimed to support athletes of both genders in their development and journey to success. In 2023, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa issued a resolution to restructure the Paralympic Committee Board for the 2023-2024 term, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa as Chairman, in an effort to improve and strengthen the work of the Committee.

This change has given the Committee a new impetus and greater visibility and has reaffirmed its commitment to increase its efforts to organise and host sports activities and events for Paralympic athletes in Bahrain. It also aims to develop Paralympic programmes and increase participation in international championships

Also in 2023, Sheikh Mohammed bin Daij Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Paralympic Committee, was elected as a member of the Asian Paralympic Committee's Board of Directors for the next four years, a position of added responsibility. He was also awarded the Asian Order of Merit by the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) at the APC Executive Council meeting.

Overall, 2023 has been a good year for the Bahraini committee. It has hosted the Special Olympics Summer Games in Berlin, the Arab Games in Algiers, the Arab Taekwondo Championship in Egypt, the Asian Paralympics in Hangzhou, the WAC in Riyadh and most recently the Asia and Oceania Boccia Championships in Hong Kong 2023.

Internationally, Bahrain has excelled in hosting international sporting events. One of the most significant was the Paralympic Badminton Championships in May 2023, which attracted more than 360 athletes from 42 different countries. It was a crucial test for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Badminton Games.

In September 2023, Bahrain also hosted the Ordinary General Assembly of the International Paralympic Committee. This was the most important event since the creation of the Committee. 138 countries from around the world, 5 continental committees and 28 international federations attended.

The Bahrain Paralympic Committee also ventured abroad. It participated in the Dream Programme in South Korea and the KPC Youth Para Sports Camp for Weightlifting in South Korea. It has also conducted several sports training courses, the most recent of which was the Marketing and Sports Care Course, which ran from July 2023 to December 2023 and was supervised by the Barca Innovation Hub.

Undoubtedly, Bahrain's representation at 2023 has positioned the country as a reference and option for the hosting of athletes and events, as well as a committee that is experiencing continuous growth in talent development.

This has been promoted not only in words but also in deeds. In 2023, a local, Asian and international campaign was launched to raise awareness of the importance of sporting habits and how they benefit the mental and physical health of people with determination. Determination is the cornerstone. The Bahrain Paralympic Committee works tirelessly to promote the sport movement for people with a determination in the Kingdom of Bahrain

The motivation, drive, encouragement and accompaniment of these individuals is the desire and direction in which the committee is channeling its efforts. The creation of more events to motivate the development and involvement of these individuals in sport was one of the goals achieved in 2023 and will continue to be important in 2024. All of this will have a positive impact on their participation in sport and their integration into society.