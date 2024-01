Snoop Dogg is joining NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 this summer. The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock.



Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide the large primetime U.S. audience with his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends, and families.



An entertainment industry mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as a globally recognized innovator. Snoop Dogg is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, DJ, media personality, businessman and icon.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg is a serial entrepreneur with endeavors in Web 3.0, tech, entertainment, lifestyle, global consumer brands, and food/beverage and cannabis industries.



“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg.

New year mood. Paris 2024 Olympics. C u this summer 👊🏿🇫🇷🍾 pic.twitter.com/vWUXIPdMVZ — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) January 1, 2024

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, Executive Producer and President, NBC Olympics Production.



“That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our Special Correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

.@SnoopDogg is officially joining our primetime coverage for the #ParisOlympics! 🇫🇷



And he's here to ring in 2024 on Snoop Year's Eve with Team USA. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gEKFMpWsk1 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) January 1, 2024



Snoop starred in a “Snoop Year’s Eve” promotional video for the Paris Olympics. In a 75-second version of the spot, Snoop jokes with Team USA athletes Suni Lee (gymnastics), A’ja Wilson (basketball), Jagger Eaton (skateboarder), and duo Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes (beach volleyball) about their past triumphs and future Olympic dreams.



He ends the video by telling Cheng and Hughes that he’ll see them in Paris. The content was shot in November at Universal Studios in Los Angeles as part of NBCUniversal’s state-of-the-art promotional shoot for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



In May, NBCU announced that the NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the company’s primary platforms for its coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024.



NBCU owns the U.S. media rights to the Olympic Games until Brisbane 2032, which are scheduled for Paris (2024), Milan Cortina (2026), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032). The host city for the 2030 Olympic Winter Games has not yet been chosen.