Transgender athletes face increased restrictions leading up to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games compared to previous regulations. This is due to the recent determination that they must have completed their transition before the age of 12 to avoid unfair advantages.

It is crucial to remember that Laurel Hubbard, a weightlifter from New Zealand, was the first openly transgender athlete to participate in the Olympic Games. Three years ago, at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic), she made history as the first openly transgender athlete to compete in the Olympics. However, her performance in the women's over 87-kilogram category was modest. At the age of 43, and being the oldest competitor in the 32nd edition of the modern era Games, she failed to exceed 10 minutes of participation after three unsuccessful lifting attempts.

Hubbard and other transgender athletes who could have qualified previously are not eligible for the Paris 2024 Games. Restrictions on the participation of transgender athletes have become stricter since the last Olympic Games, with little to no room for interpretation, according to a report.

Previously, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had issued guidelines allowing any transgender athlete to compete as a woman as long as their testosterone levels were below 10 nanomoles per litre for at least 12 months before their first competition. However, the current requirements have changed to avoid disadvantaging cisgender women.

In March, the World Athletics Council, the governing body for athletics, banned those who had gone through puberty before transitioning from high-level female competitions. This decision was followed by the International Swimming Federation (FINA) in 2022, which only allows trans female swimmers who have transitioned before the age of 12 to compete.

The World Athletics Council expressed the "overarching need to protect the female category," according to federation president Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic champion (1980 and 1984).

Similarly, the president of FINA expressed a similar sentiment when adopting their new "gender inclusion policy." "This does not mean encouraging people to transition before the age of 12. It's what scientists are saying: if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair," explained James Pearce, spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam.

In the same vein, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has implemented safeguards for women's sports by blocking the possibility of trans women who completed puberty before transitioning from participating. However, a new "men/open" category has been introduced for those who do not meet the new gender standards.

Naturally, transgender athletes, who previously could have qualified to compete against cisgenger female athletes, have not welcomed the new protections for female athletes. It seems these restrictions are based on the premise of not creating disadvantages for cisgender women.