It will be a special New Year’s Eve, themed Torino 2025, to mark one year to go to the World University Games Winter, scheduled in Torino, Torre Pellice, Pinerolo, Bardonecchia and Pragelato from 13 to 23 January 2025.



The City of Torino is now ready for two big events in the square, free of charge, for all tastes and ages to celebrate New Year’s Eve: a show on 31 December, to wait for midnight to the rhythm of pop and electronic music, and a classical music concert on 1 January.

“It will be an opportunity to welcome the arrival of the New Year in a festive atmosphere and also to announce to the public two other important events that will involve the city: the celebrations for the bicentennial of the Egyptian Museum in 2024 and the return of the Winter Universiade to Turin in 2025.

“We will close a year that has seen our city play an increasingly leading role in major events and international tourism, greeting the arrival of the new one with two free events in the square, designed to please all musical tastes,” says Mayor Stefano Lo Russo. “It will be really nice to celebrate together, and we are certain that Torinese people, students and tourists will respond positively to our invitation”.

This is the comment of Alessandro Ciro Sciretti, president of the Organising Committee of the Torino 2025 World University Games, which will be the theme of the New Year’s Eve event: “There is one year to go before an appointment that will leave a big impact on Turin and the Piedmont region. The World University Games are returning home, here where they were born in 1959 and where each Committee from every corner of the planet comes to light the Flame of Knowledge when it has to organise a summer and winter event. I am very happy that with the City we have developed initiatives such as the skating rink in Piazza Solferino that we inaugurated with an exhibition of Italian talents last 8 December, and such as this splendid evening in which we will be protagonists that will project us into 2024. New Year’s Eve Torino 2025 will be a great party for everyone”.



From 13-23 January 2025, Torino and the Regione Piemonte will host the World University Games Winter, which will bring thousands of student-athletes from all over the world to compete in nine different winter sports and the nine BRAINstorm mind challenges.



The concert on 31 December will start the countdown to this great sporting event, giving spectators a taste of the international atmosphere that aims to bring the excitement of the 2006 Olympics back to Torino and celebrate the university vocation of our city. Opening the evening, at 9 p.m., will be the Chorale Universitaria di Torino, Italy’s oldest university choir, which will perform the Gaudeamus Igitur, the official hymn of the Universiade, which, since the first edition of the Games, born in Torino in 1959, has extolled the joy and beauty of youth and academic life.



The party atmosphere will then go into full swing with the Teenage Dream Party. The Teenage Dream cast will be completed with Argentine actress and singer Brenda Asnicar, known for her role as the antagonist in the series Il mondo di Patty.

The evening will continue with Lo Stato Sociale, the Bologna collective with special ties to Turin, which awarded them the Buscaglione Prize in 2012. They will lead the show towards midnight. Funny, light-hearted and at the same time profound, these five guys, who rose to prominence at the 2018 Sanremo Festival with the song Una vita in vacanza, bring all the nuances of life to their lyrics, with a natural ability to recount reality with irony, even bitterness, and to unsettle the audience with their gimmicks on stage.

Kicking off the countdown to the new year will be Mace, one of the most important and visionary producers of recent years. He will mark time, with his electronic DJ set, until the stroke of midnight. Daniela Collu, influencer, author of the famous blog Stazzitta, radio presenter, face of the X Factor and its derivatives Extrafactor and Strafactor with Elio and Mara Maionchi, and Victor Kwality, Turin music star and producer, will have the task of accompanying us on this long night.

New Year’s Eve 2024 is a project of the City of Torino, in collaboration with World University Games Winter and realised by Cooperativa Culturale Biancaneve under the artistic direction of Fabrizio Gargarone, with the contribution of Coop Fiorfood and Red Bull.

Also enriching the evening of 31 December will be the lighting of the Mole Antonelliana, by Iren. From 8.00 p.m. onwards, in fact, the monument will be illuminated with a special ‘bubbly’ colour, which will come after the red of Christmas– 24, 25 and 26 December – and the blue that accompanied the rest of the month, thanks to the 2,500 LED strobe lamps placed all over the spire and the dome of the monument.