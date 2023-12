After a number of unsuccessful attempts to extend the season, in the end, there will be 24 Formula One Grand Prix races in 2024. The action kicks off on 29 February with the Bahrain Grand Prix.



The 75th edition of Formula One will go into the record books for the most races in a single year. It begins in Bahrain on 29 February and concludes after 24 races in Abu Dhabi on 8 December.

After elusive attempts to extend the season beyond the 22 races that concluded the 74th edition in 2023, it seems that this year will have 24 Formula One Grand Prix races, undoubtedly expanding the business.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in the Red Bulls. GETTY IMAGES

The first race will be held from 29 February to 2 March in the desert region of Sakhir, some 31km from Bahrain's capital, Manama. The second race will take place a week later in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. The new schedule is designed to respect Ramadan and reorganise the Grand Prix calendar.

Max Verstappen will be looking to make a strong start, just as he did in Bahrain in 2023, when he took the championship lead in the Persian Gulf and maintained it throughout the season to win a fourth consecutive championship with Red Bull.

As well as expanding the calendar, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has improved logistics and cost efficiency. Japan, Azerbaijan, and Qatar have all been relocated, with the latter now placed alongside the season finale in Abu Dhabi. The idea is to cluster races geographically and make travel more efficient. Some races will take place on Saturdays (Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Las Vegas).

The Frecce Tricolori before the Italian F1 Grand Prix at Monza. GETTY IMAGES

As well as the scheduled start of the season on 29 February, pre-season testing will take place a few days earlier in Bahrain. There will be three days of testing between 21 and 23 February, just a week before the first event of the year, the Bahrain Grand Prix.

In total, there will be 24 Grand Prix races in 21 countries. Italy (two) and the United States (three) will be the only ones with more than one race per country. There will be back-to-back Grand Prix races on five occasions: Bahrain and Saudi Arabia; Emilia-Romagna and Monaco; Hungary and Belgium; the Netherlands and Italy; Azerbaijan and Singapore. For reasons of efficiency, Grand Prix races are held on three consecutive weekends: Spain, Austria, and Great Britain; the United States, Mexico, and Brazil; Las Vegas, Qatar, and Abu Dhabi.

Fernando Alonso of Spain driving at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain. GETTY IMAGES

In terms of breaks, there will be two opportunities: the first is the compulsory summer break in the European summer (29 July to 22 August) and the second is from 23 September to 17 October.