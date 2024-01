Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Saturday urged the Sports Ministry to restart wrestling activities upon the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) suspension as Paris Olympics 2024 are just seven months away.

In January 2023, Punia had joined female wrestlers’ protests against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , who was charged in June for sexually harassing six female wrestlers, The president was suspended. After that WFI was suspended by the United World Wrestling (UWW). The Indian wrestlers were competing under UWW’s flag during the 2023 World Championships.

In December the new president was elected, and it turned out to be Brij Bhushan’s protege Sanjay Singh. Punia decided to return his Padma Shri – the award received from the Indian president in 2019 for his achievements as an athlete.

"Wrestling activities have come to a standstill for the last several months. Neither has any nationals been held nor have any camps been organised to prepare the athletes(for Paris Olympics)," Punia wrote on his 'X' account.

“There is an Olympic Games after seven months but no one seems serious about it. Wrestling has won four consecutive medals in the last four Olympics. So, I request the Sports Ministry to start all wrestling activities as soon as possible so that the future of the athletes can be saved,” he added.

Indian wrestlers will have two chances to qualify for the Paris 2024 - through Asian Olympic Qualifying tournament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from 19-21 April and through World OG Qualifier in Istanbul, Turkey, from 9-12 May.