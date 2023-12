Malaysian Taekwondo practitioner Nurul Hidayah Abdul Karim announced her retirement from the sport, The New Straits Times reports.

The main reason for the decision on Hidayah, known in her homeland as Poomsae queen, are the injuries.Hidayah's last international competition was at 2023 Hangzhou Asian Games in September, where she exited the quarter-finals.

Hidayah burst into the scene after partnering Jason Loo to win the mixed pair event for Malaysia's only taekwondo gold at the 2019 Manila Sea Games. Hidayah and Jason then landed the silver medal in the Under-30 mixed pair at the 2022 Goyang World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships. She also partnered her younger sister, Nur Humaira, to win a bronze medal in the Under-30 Female Team in Goyang.

Hidayah proved that she is still among the best in Southeast Asia after winning the mixed pair gold with Jason at the Phnom Penh Sea Games in May 2023.She plans to be a coach and will focus on taking coaching licences and courses like sport science.