More than 1500 athletes participated in Iran's jiu jitsu national championship

The 14th Iranian jiu jitsu national championship was held on December 22, 23 in Teheran. More than 500 athletes participated in four categories of two age groups - senior and U21.

20 teams fought each other to determine the best team in Fighting System Ne-Waza, Kata and Demonstrations. Gilan Province won the competition in Fighting System both in senior and U21 competitions, while Teheran won both competitions in Ne-Waza.

The Zanjan province team was the strongest in classical Kata, and Mazandaran won the team competition in Demonstration Kata.

The President of the Iran jiu jitsu association Mohammad Hassan Rostamian was present during the award ceremony.