Yulimar Rojas, from Caracas, has once again been named the best female athlete of the year by the Circle of Sports Journalists of Venezuela. This is the seventh time she has won the award, a record for the northern South American country. It also makes her the most decorated woman in the country's sporting history.

Let's not forget the outstanding year the 28-year-old Venezuelan had when she was named World Athlete of the Year by World Athletics. In 2023, she won her fourth outdoor world title with a mark of 15.08 metres at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. She also secured her third consecutive Diamond League title in Eugene, USA. The triple jump queen ended the year with a jump of 15.35 metres, the best world mark of the season.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan's remarkable career reached new heights in the 1995 Christmas Cup in the capital of Venezuela when she was won silver at Rio 2016 and gold at Tokyo 2020, an achievement she will to defend at Paris 2024 under the guidance of her coach, the former world-class Cuban athlete Iván Pedroso.

Together, they decided not to compete in the Pan American Games in 2023 in order to rest physically and psychologically for the main competitions of the year and for the big event in Paris, where she will attempt to win three medals in three consecutive Olympic Games. If her performance in 2023 is any indication, it will be difficult for her not to achieve this feat.

Rojas dominated the voting, which has been conducted by the Circle of Sports Journalists of Venezuela since 1944. This is the seventh time she has won the award, tying her with retired Major League Baseball player Luis Aparicio as the most voted athletes of the year in the country.

In addition to the multi-awarded Rojas, Major League Baseball player Ronald Acuña was named Male Athlete of the Year for the third time after a stellar season with the Atlanta Braves, becoming the first player in Major League Baseball history to combine more than 40 home runs and more than 70 stolen bases in a single season.

Argentina national football team coach Fernando 'Bocha' Batista was also named Best Coach after the Vinotinto made its best start ever to qualifying in their history (fourth and in the qualifying zone for the 2026 FIFA World Cup USA-Canada-Mexico) and dream of making their debut at the ultimate football event.