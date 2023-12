On January 14th, the first Grand Slam of the year will kick off with a record-breaking prize pool after a 13% increase in the 2023 payout, reaching a total of 59 million US dollars.

The first major tennis open of the year, the Australian Open, will take place at Melbourne Park from January 14th to January 28th, 2024, boasting record prizes that nearly double what was distributed just 10 years ago. In total, it will distribute 86.5 million Australian dollars (53.46 million euros).

Those who lift the trophy on the evening of January 28th in Australia will each take home 3,150,000 Australian dollars (1,950,000 euros), while players eliminated in earlier rounds, including qualifiers, will receive amounts in line with the prize increase compared to previous editions.

Those eliminated in the first round will receive 120,000 Australian dollars (74,000 euros), a 13% increase, while second-round players will receive the same increment, bringing the total to 180,000 Australian dollars (111,000 euros). Even the players who receive the least, those eliminated in the first round, will each get 31,250 Australian dollars (19,300 euros).

he greatest player in history, Novak Djokovic, and his tenth Australian Open

In total, an additional fund of 10 million Australian dollars (6.18 million euros) has been allocated for the 2024 event, which will feature Serbian Novak Djokovic as the main star, seeking to further extend his record of 10 titles on Australian soil.

The current world's best player, and for many, the best in history, will arrive in Oceania as the person on the planet with the most Grand Slam titles (24), ten of which he has secured in the land of deserts, beaches, and kangaroos. He leads by two over Rafa Nadal and by 4 over Roger Federer, who retired from the circuit some time ago. Djokovic will not only try to maintain his status as the best in history but also take advantage of the break the Spanish player had due to hip surgery and the uncertainty about his return to the circuit, to dispel any doubts about who is the master of world tennis.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a backhand in the Men’s Singles Final against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece. GETTY IMAGES

Djokovic has won four of the last five Australian Opens, with the only exception being 2022 when he was expelled from the Oceanic country for refusing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. In the last game at the Australian Open, he defeated Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5) in the 2023 final, and this year he will attempt what no one has done before, reaching 25 Grand Slam titles. It won't be easy, of course. We'll have to see how Nadal returns to the courts and if the group of young under-22 players led by Alcaraz (2nd), Sinner (4th), or Rune (8th) can take charge of the tournament and the ATP year in 2024.