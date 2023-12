The French Constitutional Council has ruled that the provisions of the budget benefiting international sports federations like FIFA or FIBA from 2024 onwards are unconstitutional, as they violate the principle of equality before the law.



Established in 1958, the Constitutional Council has the authority to review the constitutionality of laws in France. It deemed the tax benefits intended for international organizations or federations in France, historically based in Switzerland for tax and legal advantages, as a violation of the principle of equality before the law.

The amendment that sought tax benefits for international federations was proposed by Renaissance party member Mathieu Lefèvre but was rejected by the jurists of the Council. The new law aimed to exempt international sports federations from corporate tax and various contributions (CFE, CVAE) for their governance of sports or promotion of sports activities.

Furthermore, the amendment, drafted by a member of President Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron's party, included an income tax exemption for employees of international sports federations residing in France for five years.

While the amendment was not specifically targeted at FIFA and could apply to other federations like FIBA or FIVB, which had also moved from France to Switzerland in the past for tax and legal benefits, it was tailor-made for the federation with the most fans and registered athletes worldwide. Changing the internal legislation of the sixth global power and second in Europe is not easy unless there are strong interests, such as those provided by FIFA.

Members of the French Constitutional Council. CONSEIL CONSTITUTIONNEL





In Zurich, the federation founded on May 21, 1904, in France, led by Gianni Infantino, benefits from a special regime limiting tax payments to 12%, although it reportedly pays around 20.5 million euros in taxes.

The Council found a flaw in the law because the legislator did not base its assessment on objective or rational criteria in line with its intended purpose. The inconsistency was that the only requirement was recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), creating an inequality before the law without legal or rational basis. Hence, the decision was based on the Council's censure of Article 31 of the contested law as a violation of the principle of equality before public burdens.

Thus, what was an open secret about FIFA's intention to return to its Parisian origins after more than 90 years seems thwarted by violating the principle of equality according to the Constitutional Council's criteria. Similarly, if the governing body of world football were to act like other legal entities and not always seek laws that favor it over others, the doors would be open for its return to Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris, where it was founded almost 120 years ago.