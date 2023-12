With 211 days to go until the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the government is considering further reducing the originally estimated capacity for the kickoff celebration of the 33rd Games of the modern era.

The possibility of reducing the capacity of the opening ceremony has been under consideration for some time. From the 600,000 people cheering on what would have been the Olympic Games for everyone, the games have now diminished to potentially half or even less than half of what was initially expected.

The reduction to two-thirds of the spectators for security reasons is not a minor detail. This reduction may increase due to logistical issues in the coming months. Rather than having a grand inauguration that would be massive, allowing everyone to enjoy it along the River Seine, it is now shaping up to be a much more modest opening.

Tony Estanguet, President of Paris 2024, Marc Guillaume, Préfet de Paris, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, French Minister of Sport, and Thierry Reboul, Brand, Creativity and Engagement Executive Director of Paris 2024 attend a technical test event for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. GETTY IMAGES





So far, 100,000 tickets have been sold for the opening of the third games to be held in Paris, and if the capacity is not further reduced, an additional 300,000 are estimated to gather along the banks of the mythical river. This situation has not been well-received by security agencies, which would have clearly preferred a classic opening in a traditional stadium, where control measures are much easier to implement.

The mega-operation by water, sky, and land will require no less than 45,000 personnel, averaging about 3,750 people per kilometer to deploy a comprehensive operation. Additionally, there will be 2,000 agents to monitor the tents of those who have purchased tickets and law enforcement personnel grouped in various areas of the elevated docks.

The significance of the opening ceremony is substantial; it is one of the most-watched moments worldwide in the realm of sports. It holds great meaning in terms of unity, fraternity among nations, and the Olympic spirit. Singers, choreographers, dancers, costume designers, lighting technicians, and sound engineers will all collaborate, along with the delegations invited by the IOC to participate.

Empty boats pass the Pont Alexandre III on the river Seine during the technical test event for the Paris 2024 opening ceremony. GETTY IMAGES





It will be the first time that thousands of athletes participate outside a stadium, parading on 160 boats on the Parisian river. These boats will travel along the Seine, being cheered and admired by people in both paid and free stands, containing over 200 delegations with athletes from around the world parading for nearly six kilometers between the Austerlitz Bridge and the Iena Bridge, in the heart of Paris. The culmination of the opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on the Trocadero esplanade, near the iconic Eiffel Tower, a symbol of the City of Light.

Given this, one must wonder: were they overly optimistic or unprepared in estimating 600,000 people for the opening celebration? This was planned before the war in Ukraine and Palestine. Was there an underestimation in launching such an ambitious plan, where the equivalent of 6 or 7 stadiums of people could enjoy the day? Basically, unforeseen circumstances, changes in the global landscape, underestimation, or poor organization could be the reasons. Whatever the case, the French organization is now facing a reality check that prompts caution, shifting from the mega event for everyone to a more modest and cautious one.