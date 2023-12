The Cuban triple jumper receives the bronze she should have received in Beijing 2008 after it was revealed that her competitors who surpassed her did so illicitly and with the help of prohibited substances.

We all know that justice takes time to arrive in today's world, but it is better late than never. That seems to be the motto behind the recognition, more than 15 years later, for Cuban athlete Yargelis Savigne, as she is awarded the bronze medal that she would have proudly worn around her neck at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, if it had not been for the cheating performed by her competitors, Tatiana Lebédeva and Hrysopiyi Devetzi, who used prohibited substances.

The Cuban Olympic Committee awarded the bronze medal to the Cuban triple jumper Yargelis Savigne after it was discovered that two athletes who had surpassed her in the Olympic Games in China had doped to achieve better performances. The Russian Tatiana Lebédeva had used the prohibited substance turinabol, and the Greek Hrysopiyi Devetzi had used stanozolol, both being anabolic steroids commonly used by athletes to increase muscle mass, strength, and performance.

It is worth noting that the authorities had disqualified them 9 years later after confirming the use of prohibited substances and the cheating to reach the Olympic podium in China. "Nine years later, Lebédeva and Devetzi were suspended for doping, and I became the Olympic bronze medalist," announced Savigne to Play-Off Magazine. "I would have preferred to enjoy the achievement in full competition, not finding out almost ten years later in 2017," she lamented. "In the end, I accepted it, and I am very happy about it, but I felt pain when I finished fifth in Beijing. It wasn't fair."

Yargelis Savigne of Cuba competes during the women's triple jump final at the National stadium as part of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games on August 17, 2008. GETTY IMAGES





It should be remembered that the Cuban triple jumper Yargelis Savigne, now rightfully bronze in Beijing 2008, had achieved a jump of 15.05 meters at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, finishing fifth (though third if the other competitors had not won their places in the worst way, mocking the spirit of sportsmanship, the audience, and other athletes).

On that occasion, the gold medal went to the Cameroonian Francoise Mbango Etone with a mark of 15.39 meters, who logically continues to proudly wear the medal, now in the company of the Cuban who made her debut aged 23 in the Olympic event.

In addition to the Olympic bronze, the successful career of the 39-year-old Cuban, born in Guantánamo, is crowned as a double world triple jump champion at the Osaka 2007 and Berlin 2009 World Championships and runner-up at the Helsinki 2005 championships.