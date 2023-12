Tokyo 2020 champion, former Spanish karateka Sandra Sánchez is not happy with her sport being out of Olympic Games after the Tokyo Games.

“It makes me sad because there are no transparent criteria as to why we can be in it or why we cannot. What has happened to karate is going to happen to many sports that come out, come in... So yes The criteria are written, whatever they may be, both economic and sporting, etc., one can fight to meet them”

"We need to establish something that is quantifiable and measurable, so the federations can fight to comply with it and then understand why sports are included or not," Sandra Sánchez told Relevo.

However, she is sure that though karate wasn’t included in the Games’ program after Tokyo, it had a good effect on the next generations and not only.

“I think it has opened many doors. Even though we have left the Games, it has given us an opportunity to get sponsorship and has shown to the next generation that they can fight to be there”, insisted Sanchez.

Sandra Sanchez Jaime celebrates after winning the Tokyo 2020 Women’s Karate Kata Final Bout © Harry How/Getty Images

Though Sanchez became Olympic champion in Tokyo, she is dreaming of experiencing something that she missed there because of the pandemic period.

“If there is one thing that I have in my head, it is that I would love to be able to really feel the Games from inside and to be able to be in the Olympic Village. Because when I was in Tokyo they were the strangest Games in the world”.

"We were in the Olympic Village with too much pressure or fear. If you went to the dining room, you did it super fast and you didn't want to meet anyone, then you don't have that feeling of the Olympic Village, of meeting all the athletes from anywhere in the world and of any sport. I do have that little wish of one day being able to be at the opening ceremony, which I didn't have the opportunity to experience," said Sanchez.