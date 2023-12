Global warming affects every aspect of life, including sports and elite athletics. Year after year, the problem intensifies, and unless there is a 180-degree shift in the policies of the IOC and politicians in general, the Gangwon 2024 Youth Games or the Milano-Cortina 2026 Games will be remembered as the last with the current format.

Every schoolkid knows that global warming affects the entire world. The fact that it is already impacting the Winter Olympic Games is an unforeseen problem of recent years.

Alpine ski resorts covered in desolate slopes during the winter season, glaciers continuing to melt, rising temperatures making skiing and many snow sports virtually impossible, and the need for artificial snow (which exacerbates the problem due to energy use) as seen in the recent Winter Games in Beijing are unfortunate constants in the world today.

A century after the first games held in Chamonix in 1924, the outlook is bleak. Despite some government actions, emissions are increasing, and studies indicate that the warm climate will continue to rise. This is leading to a drastic reduction in snow and suitable sites for sports. This, of course, affects future Winter and Paralympic Olympic Games.

"We need to quickly address this dramatic impact of climate change on winter sports," said IOC President Thomas Bach at the 141st IOC Session in Mumbai, India, in October. "By mid-century, there will practically be only 10 to 12 National Olympic Committees (NOCs) capable of hosting these events in the snow."

President of the IOC Thomas Bach (L), takes part in the PyeongChang 2018 Torch Relay ahead of the start of the games. GETTY IMAGES





The IOC, rather than seeking alternative sites, double allocation of editions, or joint venues to host games, may not be able to do much. However, it could try to raise awareness through the massive propaganda apparatus that the Olympic Games represent, both summer and winter, regarding this issue affecting sports and life in general. While awareness alone is not enough, it will help people pressure their governments to include a more sustainable world in the agenda, especially in countries that enjoy winter games and contribute to uncontrolled emissions.

"There is no doubt that we are facing significant challenges, and our goal is to ensure that we can continue organizing successful Winter Olympic Games in the future," said Karl Stoss, President of the IOC Future Host Commission for the Winter Olympic Games. "Every challenge carries risks and opportunities."

The Staff clear snow from outside the Capital Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES





From an organizational standpoint, to the limited budget that the IOC always seems to face in the Winter Games, the reduction in potential host sites could be an additional problem.

The IOC does not believe in the urgency to take measures but rather in seeking alternatives for sports, many of which are artificial and contribute even more to the generation of gases and future problems. "I don't think there's an apocalyptic scenario where we say, 'Okay, no more Winter Olympics by 2050,'" said Christophe Dubi, Executive Director of Olympic Games at the IOC. "But the Games will have to have adapted to the conditions at that time."

In other words, there is a problem, but the IOC seems to consider it more of a future issue. Preserving the business and sports practice seems to be more important than a fundamental solution, despite the influence that the Committee and its directives could exert.

olunteers working in the snow at Beijing 2022. GETTY IMAGES





Under the premise of preserving the games and, logically, the power of the IOC, things are currently in motion. Whether this is right or wrong is uncertain, but it does seem insufficient, especially considering it involves an organization that interacts with the global political elite.

As we can see, in recent years, there have been proposals from both the IOC and the World Session, as well as the seven Federations led by the leaders of the seven International Federations of Winter Olympic Sports. All are in agreement on ensuring the survival of the Winter Games, which is understandable because each party is looking out for its own interests. However, it is insufficient if these same associations do not attempt to persuade governments, politicians, and business leaders for a complete change in environmental policies, which, at the global level, are currently neither sustainable nor environmentally friendly, despite several declarations over the last 25 years.

IOC President, Thomas Bach (C) attends the Luge Doubles Run 2 with Nataliya Gart (L), International Luge Federation (FIL) and Einars Fogelis, President of FIL (R) on day five of the Beijing 2022. GETTY IMAGES





This survival policy for the Winter Games, without accompanying attempts at profound changes that make the world more sustainable and, consequently, ensure the longevity of the games themselves, will not be enough on its own, as is currently being done. If things continue this way, and avenues are not found to raise awareness and change the reality that global warming affects us all in every aspect of life, and that future generations will be compromised in their daily lives, the Winter Olympic Games, such as Milano-Cortina 2026 or the upcoming Youth Games in Gangwon 2024, may begin to be the last, at least in the current format.