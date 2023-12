Sergey Brida and his wife Violeta Brida are accused of competing at the US Championships without Moscow's consent. Their participation in the Paris 2024 Olympics is still under discussion.

Russia placed a pair of fencers on its wanted list on Tuesday, accusing them of competing at the US Championships without Moscow's prior consent. According to the state news agency TASS, Sergey and Violeta Brida were found in the database of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Sergey Brida is a team silver medallist at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

The couple are wanted "under an article of the Criminal Code", the ministry said. It did not specify the charges against the two athletes. Sergey Brida is a team silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Violetta Khrapina is a team silver medallist from the 2019 World Championships in Budapest.

According to TASS, the couple live in California and Sergey Brida is an officer in the Russian National Guard and an active member of the military. The couple should have received permission from Russian sports authorities before competing in the US championships.