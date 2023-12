The Central American country is suspended from active participation in the Olympics. In the recent Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, its athletes competed as "Independent Athletes," and in Paris, for the time being, they will participate as neutrals, although a return is imminent.

It's not just Russia and Belarus that are suspended from the upcoming Paris Olympic Games. The Eurasian giant and its main ally, Belarus, face suspension due to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. While athletes are allowed to participate as neutrals, they cannot represent their flag or sing the national anthem.

Guatemala faces a similar situation, albeit for different reasons. Since October 2022, a sanction has been in place due to the partial suspension of the statutes of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) by the Constitutional Court following a legal claim by a presidential candidate for the organization.

The suspension remains until the COG statutes are reinstated, which were suspended by the Court. Consequently, Guatemalan athletes cannot compete with their flag or anthem in international tournaments, as was the case in the recent Pan American Games in Chile. This is despite Guatemala's long tradition of participating in the premier sports event of the Americas since the inauguration of the Pan American Games in 1951 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In July, when invitations were sent for the 33rd Olympic Games of the modern era, IOC President Thomas Bach stated regarding the case, "There are presidential elections; we hope that after the actions related to the electoral campaign, things will calm down, and Guatemalan athletes will be able to participate with their flag and anthem. If not resolved, we will invite Guatemalan athletes to participate under the Olympic flag."

Therefore, while currently suspended, it is not ruled out that the suspension may be lifted before the start of Paris 2024. This would allow Guatemalan athletes to compete under their flag, not as neutrals under the IOC flag.

Alberto Gonzalez and Mario Pacay of Independent Athletes Team compete Men's 10,000m Final at Estadio Nacional of Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games. GETTY IMAGES

Recently, the Constitutional Court of Guatemala ruled that the Olympic Charter is once again above national laws after approving the withdrawal presented on 22 September by a lawyer who claimed unconstitutionality, leading to the suspension of phrases in the National Law for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport, mentioning the IOC.

On 2 October, 2023, the Constitutional Court (CC), unanimously, revoked the provisional suspension it had decreed on 22 November, 2022, in a majority decision, leaving the International Olympic Committee (IOC) out of certain representations within national sports and stipulated in the National Sports Law.

What does this unanimous resolution of the highest Guatemalan court mean? It means that Guatemala adheres to the statutes of the IOC, and the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG) is bound by the Sports Law, the Olympic Charter, and the latter will prevail over internal law, as demanded by the IOC.

In other words, the international regulations of the IOC take precedence over Guatemala's laws. As a consequence, the path is paved for the suspension to be lifted because, sooner or later, the legislation required by the IOC to be considered a deserving country to compete in Olympic events will be applied.

Guatemala's Kevin Cordon reacts after a point with Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their men's singles badminton bronze medal match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES





This new criterion from the Constitutional Court dramatically changes the criterion it had put forth a year earlier, resulting in the suspension of the application of the Olympic Charter for decisions in internal sports and the subsequent suspension by the IOC. In other words, the Court allowed the suspension of the Olympic Charter in 2022, but now it has changed its criterion, giving it supremacy over the internal legal framework. It decided to withdraw from continuing with the action that led to the suspension.

At the time, the decision on the applicability of the Olympic Charter and the unconstitutionality raised by Turton Ávila aimed to prioritize the Sports Law over the document regulating Olympism worldwide.

In response to the suspension of articles of the Olympic Charter, the IOC stated that it would only recognize the national executive committee of the Guatemalan Olympic Committee (COG), elected under statutes endorsed by them and not under other regulations, as permitted by the Constitutional Court's criteria, which has now changed after a year of significant consequences.

Therefore, as the Constitutional Court revoked the provisional suspension it had decreed on November 22, 2022, and returned to its previous criterion, granting constitutional supremacy to the Olympic Charter over internal laws, the door is open for Guatemala to rejoin the Olympic movement and, consequently, participate in Paris 2024.

Guatemala's Charles Fernandez in the men's individual fencing bonus round of the modern pentathlon during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. GETTY IMAGES





However, victory cannot be declared yet as the core issue remains unresolved. The step taken is significant, but more remains to be done. In April 2023, the Federated Sports Electoral Tribunal (Tedefe) filed a petition to declare the unconstitutionality of various articles of the internal law to align with the IOC's requirements for lifting the sanction on the COG.

In conclusion, it is still a wait for Guatemala to compete in Olympic events, but it is not impossible as it seemed until recently. The Constitutional Court's criteria has changed, and now it only remains for it to solidify its stance and establish precedent for the future, either by declaring the unconstitutionality or the inapplicability of the norms that contradict the Olympic Charter in a complete withdrawal.

If this is achieved, Guatemalan athletes can once again compete with the world's top-performing athletes and have the honor of representing this Central American country with a population of over 17 million. The judges of the Court and all stakeholders in the sports world will play a crucial role.