2016 Olympic champion, reigning World Taekwondo champion Checik Cisse from Côte d'Ivoire was honoured in his homeland with the title of Commander of the Order of Sports Merit.

The Order of Sports Merit is the highest title for a sportsman in Côte d'Ivoire and the Commander is the highest grade of the order.

“The title of Commander of the Order of Sports Merit is a privilege that I dedicate to the youth of Ivory Coast to inspire them. I am grateful to the Prime Minister and Minister of Sports and Urban Life for their support. Together, we can accomplish great things.” wrote Cisse in his Instagram.