Two world championships, including a junior championship in Armenia, additional work to generate resources to finance the national federations and to professionalise the people who govern boxing were his bets. The year ended without a final decision on the withdrawal of recognition by the IOC.

The year will end with the consolidation of many competitions and it is to be hoped that everything will continue to move forward in 2024. In 2023, Asia was the protagonist with two World Championships. The first, for women, was held in New Delhi. 324 boxers from 65 nations competed in 12 weight categories. India dominated with four gold medals. China followed with three gold, one silver and three bronze medals, and Russia with one medal each.

The winners received certificates worth USD 100,000. The silver medallists received $50,000 and each bronze medallist received $25,000. Here, in New Delhi, the IBA Conference on Women and Sport was held under the theme: "Level the Ring: Equal Opportunities, Breaking Barriers to Women's Involvement in Sport".

In 2023, women's boxing has made a significant impact. IBA

There, in Dubai, four new national federations were elected to the IBA. All four were accepted: The Norfolk Island Boxing Association, SwissBoxing, the Tuvalu Amateur Boxing Association and the United States Boxing Federation have all become permanent members of the IBA.

At the end of a weekend full of activities, Dubai also hosted the new Night of Champions, a night of fights that already has a concrete format. It will be launched in December 2022 and will celebrate its tenth edition in 2023 with more than 60 fights.

The IBA Night of Champions, a pro-style boxing format, was launched in December 2022 and gained momentum throughout the year. A total of 10 editions were held in different countries and more than 60 spectacular fights were recorded. A total of 16 editions of the Night of Champions are already planned for 2024. The first will take place in Croatia in January, followed by Slovenia and Madrid.

International Boxing Day is also back on the agenda for all five continents. 2023 was also a year of learning and training played a leading role. 64 training courses were held, attended by 1332 professionals. The partnership with the ISDE was confirmed and the first sports management course was initiated.

170 national federations voted in Dubai. IBA

The IBA supported the Fair Chance Team and its IBA Neutral Team. The Neutral Team was set up to assist athletes from suspended national federations. All of the continental confederations supported the development of boxing in some way, and the competitions which are the fundamental showcase.

The African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) organised the African Boxing Championships (Yaoundé, Cameroon); the World Boxing Association (WBA) held competitions in Colombia in the elite, youth and junior categories.

The continent gained a new female representative on the IBA Board of Directors when Ms Lourdes Avendaño from Bolivia was elected at the Dubai Congress; the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) decided to remain a member of the IBA. The EUBC, the European Boxing Confederation, continued the legacy and organised many championships. Finally, the Oceania Boxing Confederation (OCBC) held the OCBC Junior and Youth Boxing Championships in Apia, the capital of Samoa.

"If boxing leaves the Olympic Games, it is not boxing that loses, but the Olympic Games", said IBA President Umar Kremlev

In September, Chris Roberts OBE was appointed as the new General Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the IBA. As the year drew to a close, the World Youth Boxing Championships arrived. This was a competition that had not been held for 8 years. Yerevan, Armenia, hosted the event. The IBA gave a chance to future boxers.

One of the main points made by IBA President Umar Kremlev was to update the media on the organisation's progress at press conferences in Tashkent and Paris, highlighting recent milestones achieved by the organisation. In Paris, he also spoke about the current situation regarding the withdrawal of the IBA's recognition by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stating: "If boxing leaves the Olympic Games, it is not boxing that loses, but the Olympic Games".

IBA President Umar Kremlev at the press conference in Paris in December 2023. IBA

In April, World Boxing was born, taking advantage of the uncertainty of the IOC's position. This new body intends to take control of amateur boxing in the world and to replace the IBA.

In reality, the IBA has been running Olympic boxing for decades and so far the IOC has not recognised World Boxing, which currently has 27 national federations on its programme, so we will have to wait and see. For its part, the IBA will close in 2023 with 196 countries on its programme.

Boxing is on the programme for Paris 2024. It is also on the programme for Los Angeles 2028. Beyond that, we will have to wait and see. For its part, the IBA will close in 2023 with 196 countries on its programme.