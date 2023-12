The International Federation of Equestrian Sports (FEI) has announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be competing in the equestrian disciplines at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

This decision contradicts that of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which has stated that it will allow Russian athletes to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games, albeit under a neutral flag.

The FEI's decision is based on the fact that Russian and Belarusian athletes have not competed in FEI events since 2 March 2022, and have not been able to accumulate the necessary points to qualify for the Games, which are scheduled to take place in the French capital from 26 July next year.

As a result, the Russian and Belarusian riders will not be able to take part in the Paris 2024 Games, not because they are banned from the discipline, but because they were unable to compete in the qualifying events, conforming to a press release.

"According to the Olympic qualification systems for Equestrian sports, individual qualification is secured through the FEI Olympic Rankings for Jumping, Dressage, and Eventing, which cover the period from 1 January 2023, to 31 December 2023. As Russian and Belarusian athletes have not competed in FEI events since 2 March 2022, there will be no representatives from these nations at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games," the statement concluded.

In this sense, it should be noted that if they have not participated in official competitions since March 2022, it is not of their own free will, but because of an explicit ban by the FEI.

This means that on the one hand they do not prohibit the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Games, but on the other hand everything is arranged so that they cannot take part.