The Taekwondo Academy run by the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation in Jordan's Azraq refugee camp passed a major milestone after a grading test on 4 November, when seven Kyu grades were promoted to Dan grades on that day, bringing the number of black belts at the THF Academy to over 100 since 2016.

To conclude the year 21 boys and girls passed their 2nd Dan black belt exams with distinction on 8 December at the Prince Rashid Hall in Amman. The test was conducted by the Jordan Taekwondo Federation.

After the test, all 21 students visited a part of the city of Amman with their coach. They discovered Al-Hussein Gardens and experienced the Children's Museum, sharing smiles and moments of happiness.