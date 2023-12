At the Association's Annual General Meeting last Tuesday 19 December, their appointments were officially ratified. This is the first time that players have been appointed to the Board after being elected by their peers to lead and represent their interests.





These two exceptional players, with 69 major titles between them, will now join the PSA's top governing body. They will bring their extensive knowledge of squash to the fore. ElShorbagy, 32, is one of the most decorated players in the history of the sport. He has spent 216 weeks as the world number one and has won 49 PSA titles since his debut in 2006.



"I am delighted to join the PSA Board. I would like to thank my fellow players for voting for me," said ElShorbagy. "In my 17 years on the circuit, I've seen first-hand the development of the professional game. I look forward to contributing to the further development of the sport."

One of the greatest players in history is Mohamed ElShorbagy. GETTY IMAGES





Meanwhile, Sobhy, 30, is the most successful American-born player of all time. She reached a career-high ranking of world number three in 2021. She has won 20 PSA titles in her 15-year career.





Sobhy expressed her gratitude: "I would like to thank my colleagues and competitors for electing me to the PSA Board. I really appreciate the support. As everyone knows, I am very passionate about our sport and the circuit. This is a players' circuit; we make the circuit happen and without the players there would be no circuit. I want to use my voice to make sure that the players are given the best possible support so that we can deliver the best possible product to the public. I hope that during my time on the board I can make a positive impact for the players and leave the circuit in a better place.

Amanda Sobhy has won 20 titles and has been ranked as high as No. 3 in the world. GETTY IMAGES







The meeting also saw some members re-elected and some new members elected. Ziad Al-Turki will continue as Chairman of the PSA, a position he has held since 2008. Daryl Selby, Claudia Schürmann-Lowe and Mike Puertas have stepped down from the Board. Schürmann-Lowe will rejoin the PSA as Tour Director in January 2024.



"Mohamed and Amanda have been elected to the Board by their peers and will represent the views of the player base alongside PSA Presidents Saurav Ghosal and Sarah-Jane Perry. I look forward to working closely with them to shape the future of the Association," said Al-Turki.



In a separate development outside of the PSA, it was announced this week that the Spanish city of Cuenca will host the 2024 European Squash Championships from 21-24 August. The PSA World Tour is the governing body of professional squash, with 25 tournaments in its annual programme. It will be the first time that a Spanish city will host such a major squash event."