Para Taekwondo Committee Chairman Usman Dildar believes that 2023 was an exciting year with several groundbreaking moments that showcased the spirit and skills of the amazing athletes.

“The Veracruz 2023 World Para Taekwondo Championships, Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games and European Championships for both Kyorugi and Poomsae were the high points of this year.

While we witnessed the Grand debut of Para Taekwondo in the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games with the Asian Parasports fraternity warmly welcoming the sport in its programme.

The 10th World Championships and Grand Prix in Veracruz exceeded our expectations – it was an event to remember with Para Poomsae players making a return to competitions post Covid 19 in style.” Dildar said.

“In Kyorugi events, several new stars emerged with countries and players getting their first ever gold medals.” the chairman of the committee continued.

Para Taekwondo was part of the first European Championships in Rotterdam. Dildar believes that It was another success with International Paralympic Committee President Mr. Andrew Parsons attending the event.

“We were also happy to have Parsons in the final Grand Prix of the year in Manchester where we have had a chance to interact with the IPC President Parsons along with World Taekwondo President Dr. Choue Chungwon on the development of the sport and its future.

Altogether it was a successful year with a lot of hopes and positives going into the Paralympic year. We are looking forward to another great year.” summarised Dildar.