Jean Kfoury, the president of the Australian Taekwondo summed up the 2023 in his final speech of the year.

“It's been a busy and exciting year for Australian Taekwondo, with many important initiatives and events delivered for our members.

Australian Taekwondo has continued to focus on transforming its governance and policies to be of global sports standards and providing its clubs, members and stakeholders with structure, process, and frameworks. We were incredibly pleased to be recognised by World Taekwondo as one of six leading Member National Associations for best practice governance after receiving an A1 rating in the world body's governance review of 213 International Federations.” said Kfoury.

The year was full of success for Australian Taekwondo practitioners, as they won medals in numerous events in 2023, including the Senior World Championships.

“Australian athletes shone on the world stage, with Leon Sejranvoic earning a bronze medal at the Senior World Championships, followed by outstanding performances from our Cadet squad in Sarajevo and standout achievements by Kerim Yilmaz, Leonardo Angell, and Akon Baak. Bayley Lewis then followed with a bronze at the Paris Grand Prix, and Team Australia placed second at the Seoul 2023 World Cup Team Championships Series. These are only a handful of the incredible performances from our members this year.

We rounded out the year with a successful Australian Taekwondo Nationals Championships in Perth, which was complemented by our National Awards Dinner and the presentation of the Lauren Burns Medal, and Australian Taekwondo crowned the leading Member National Association in diversity, equity and inclusion at the recent World Taekwondo 2023 Gala Awards in Manchester.”, told the president,

For 2024, Kfoury believes that Taekwondo will have a bright future in Australia.

“As we look to 2024, I encourage your club to affiliate with the national body and work with us to continue to build a happy, healthy, inclusive, and successful nation through Taekwondo. Australian Taekwondo is in an excellent position, and the future holds incredible promise.” concluded Kfoury.