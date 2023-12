The European Court of Justice authorizes competitions outside the scope of UEFA, considering that, together with FIFA, they abuse their dominant position by attempting to disproportionately and discriminatorily limit competition.

It has been known for some time that an attempt has been made to create a new format outside UEFA's sphere, through the Spanish company European Superleague Company.Their project is a new football competition, the Super League. Initially, efforts were made to sanction the 12 clubs launching the new tournament, and threats were later extended to the players themselves in case of participation. As they refused to yield to avoid losing power and business, the conflict culminated in a case at the European Court of Justice.

After the due process initiated in the Spanish capital, the ECJ ruled that FIFA and UEFA rules regarding the prior authorization of club football competitions, such as the Super League, "violate European Union Law," decisively and unequivocally.

Furthermore, it expressed that these rules, used by UEFA and FIFA to have absolute control over tournaments and their economic benefits, as well as controlling second-tier associations, are contrary to competition law and the free provision of services within the European Union.

The European Superleague Company filed an action against FIFA and UEFA in the Commercial Court No. 17 of Madrid, arguing that their rules on competition authorization and broadcast rights exploitation are contrary to European Union law and that FIFA and UEFA hold a monopoly position in the market, with the consequent economic impact.

In response, the case reached the Court of Justice, which considered that organizing club football competitions and exploiting broadcast rights are clearly economic activities, beyond the sporting specificity they entail.

From the Courts point of view: "Activities must comply with competition rules and freedom of movement, even though sports, as an economic activity, have certain specific characteristics, such as the existence of associations with normative, control, and sanctioning powers."

In other words, it recognizes the special nature of these associations but insists that, given their economic aspect, common law rules must apply, not the associative law proposed by FIFA and UEFA.





The Court ruled that "when a company in a dominant position has the power to determine the conditions under which potentially competing companies can enter the market, this power, given the risk of conflict of interest it generates, must be accompanied by criteria that ensure its transparency, objectivity, non-discrimination, and proportionality."

Furthermore, it clarifies, "Well, FIFA and UEFA's powers are not subject to any criteria of this nature. Consequently, FIFA and UEFA are abusing their dominant position."

Similarly, the Court identifies an abuse of dominant position when FIFA and UEFA assume the power to issue authorization, control, and sanctioning rules. According to the Court, these rules are arbitrary and unjustified, undermining the possibility of the free provision of services.

As a result, a competition like the Super League project does not necessarily need authorization to take place. In fact, it is not within the tribunal's authority to grant it but to establish a position, technically called a preliminary ruling, which allows the courts of Member States, in the context of a dispute they are handling, to question the Court of Justice about the interpretation of European Union Law or the validity of a European Union act.

What does this mean? The court did not resolve the dispute initiated in the Madrid court but set a criterion that binds both itself and other courts. It determined the excess of FIFA and UEFA in trying to block the creation of a new league (contrary to the rights established in the European Union) and thus paved the way for, with this new criterion, planning the new Super League of Football or any other league that is created outside parent associations.





Regarding the new Super League:

Initially, the following clubs were involved: In Spain, Club Atlético de Madrid, Fútbol Club Barcelona, and Real Madrid Club de Fútbol; In Italy, Associazione Calcio Milan, Football Club Internazionale Milano, and Juventus Football Club; In England, Arsenal Football Club, Chelsea Football Club, Liverpool Football Club, Manchester City Football Club, Manchester United Football Club, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Beyond them, an expanded tournament is currently being considered. The future Super League would be divided into three competitions with 64 teams:

The Star League (16 teams divided into two groups of 8), the Gold League (16 teams divided into two groups of 8), and the Blue League (4 groups of 8 teams each). It would be played from September to April, with 14 matchdays in the group stages. In the Star League and Gold League categories, the top four will advance to playoffs played in a home-and-away format for quarters and semifinals, while the final will be a single-game played on neutral ground.

In the Blue League, although the top two from each group qualify for the quarterfinals, the playoff methodology remains the same.

The bottom two in the Star League will move down to the Gold League, making way for the two finalists from this second category. Similarly, the bottom two in the Gold League will be relegated to the Blue League, and their spots will be taken by the two finalists from the third category.

For the Blue League, 20 of the 32 teams will exit the competition, making room for another 20 clubs qualifying through their sporting merits in their respective domestic competitions.