What seemed to be an innovative proposal from the International Surf Association (ISA) to the Paris 2024 organizers—opting for a virtual approach to avoid constructing the controversial tower that has raised environmental concerns and opposition from ecologist groups has been rejected.

Just when it appeared that things would settle down after what seemed to be a sensible proposal from ISA to judge surfing using technology, including land, air, and water footage through drones, none of it materialized, and the controversy will persist.

The contentious construction of the tower to judge the surfing event at Paris 2024 in Teahupo'o, a locality on the French Pacific island known as Tahiti within French Polynesia, will proceed despite ongoing protests from environmentalists and the online signatures of 230,000 people.

However, Tony Estanguet, President of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee since January 2018, rejected the ISA's offer, as did Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson.

Aelan Vasst of France surfs a barrel wave during the 2023 Shiseido Tahiti Pro on August 11, 2023 in Teahupo'o, GETTY IMAGES

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoeing champion, explained that the ISA's proposal was studied and considered unfeasible in various aspects. He stated that they would respect the almost unanimous decision of the locals to proceed with the construction, saying, "It was considered not feasible on several fronts," citing technical challenges in filming and security concerns.

Etienne Thobois, the CEO of Paris 2024, emphasized the urgency of starting the work, and approval has been granted for it. Moetai Brotherson, the president of Polynesia and a member of the Tavini Huiraatira party, has scheduled actions to ensure the completion of the new aluminum tower by May 13, in time for a World Surf League (WSL) event considered a dress rehearsal for the Olympics.

This marks the resumption of construction work that had been halted, but the controversy over the environmental impact of the surfing judging tower at the Paris 2024 Olympics continues. In light of this, a lingering question arises: if the ISA, with its expertise in the sport, proposed an innovative judging system that would be fair and align with the IOC's sustainability goals, why does the organizing committee reject the proposed change? Accepting it could have silenced ecological concerns that will persist until the competition and resolved the primary issue brought about by the new tower—the partial or complete destruction of valuable marine life.