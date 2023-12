A turkish para taekwondo athlete, European and World Champion Meryem Betül Çavdar wants to change the colour of his Olympic medal in Paris 2024. Çavdar reached the final in Tokyo 2020 and took the silver medal.

“It was an honour for me to compete in the finals of the biggest competition in the world. The process since then has not been easy. We went through a difficult qualification process. We left behind a long and beautiful period with the ambition of winning the gold medal in Paris. We didn't come here alone. We would like to thank our Ministry of Youth and Sports, our Federation and our entire team. We want to return from Paris with the best results”, Çavdar told to TTF.

European and World Champion, Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist para taekwondo Mahmut Bozteke is also looking for the gold medal. “We represented our country for the first time in Tokyo 2020 and won the first medals in our history. These achievements are the success of a very large team. Now we are going to Paris 2024. My wish is to change the colour of my medal, which was bronze in Tokyo, to gold in Paris," he said.