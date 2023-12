Indonesia's National Sports Committee (KONI) is aiming to make a leap in both quality and quantity as it sets its sights on surpassing the 28 athletes who represented the country at Tokyo 2020 at Paris 2024.

"There is no target (in terms of medals) yet. What is clear is that hopefully more athletes will be able to qualify for the Paris Olympics compared to Tokyo 2020," said KONI Secretary General Tb. Lukman Djajadikusuma, as reported by ANTARA.



Currently, five athletes have already qualified for the Paris Olympics:



Arif Dwi Pangestu and Diananda Choirunisa (archery)

Rifda Irfanalutfi (gymnastics)

Desak Made Rita and Rahmad Adi Mulyono (climbing).

Indonesia is confident that it can fulfil its ambitions as it has high potential athletes in disciplines such as badminton and weightlifting, and there are still competitions where they can earn the places that will entitle them to Paris 2024.

Nurul Akma in the weightlifting event at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES





The KONI secretary admitted that preparations for the Olympic event are underway, thanks to KONI itself, as well as sports federations and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



Indonesia will be represented at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics by 28 athletes, including 16 men and 12 women, competing in eight different sports. Surfer Rio Waida and weightlifter Nurul Akmal carried the flag at the opening ceremony.



The haul from the Japanese Games included one gold, one silver and three bronze medals. The gold was won by Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu in the women's doubles badminton. The silver went to Eko Yuli Irawan in weightlifting and the three bronze medals were won by Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in men's singles badminton, Rahmat Erwin Abdullah in men's weightlifting and Windy Cantika Aisah in women's weightlifting.

Indonesia has participated in 16 editions of the Summer Olympic Games since making its debut at Helsinky 1952 and has won a total of 37 medals:

8 gold

14 silver

15 bronze.

Indonesia has never competed in the Winter Olympics.