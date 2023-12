Brenda Sanchez from Mexico won two golds in 2nd South American Sports Games for the Deaf

Taekwondo competition made its debut in the South American Games for the deaf people. From 14-18 December, the 2nd Pan American Games for the deaf people is taking place in Ecuador’s Guayaquil.

Four female athletes participated in the competitions. Mexican Brenda Sanchez won both competitions - the poomsae and kyorugi. Sanchez defeated Veronica Flores from Ecuador in the final bout of poomsae. Melanie Llanos from Ecuador and Luisina Saavedra from Argentina took bronze.

In kyorugi, Sanchez defeated Saavedra in the final bout, and Flores went home with a bronze medal.