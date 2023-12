The Ministry of Youth and Sports has won the approval of Parliament for the 2024 budget, including funding for the organisation of the 13th African Games. A total of 14 million euros has been approved for the budget, with a significant portion of it earmarked for the continental sporting event.

Ghana is committed to hosting a successful African Games and has made significant investments in infrastructure to ensure the success of the event, according to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif.

Ghanaian fans cheer at the amputee football game during the first African Para Games in Accra, Ghana, on September 6, 2023. GETTY IMAGES

The Games will feature 30 sports, including eight Olympic qualifying events and others as demonstration sports. Minister Ussif emphasised the importance of the African Games, noting that the event is expected to attract over 5,000 athletes, 3,000 officials, 2,000 volunteers and an estimated one billion online and global viewers.

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, said the country was adequately prepared for the hosting of the 13th edition of the African Games in March 2024. He said the the Local Organising Committee had assured the government that all the main venues will be ready for use a month before the start of the Games.



The Chairman of the Youth Sports and Culture Committee, Kwame Agyenim-Boateng, cautioned the LOC to ensure that the facilities are available and ready for the games when he presented the committee's report.