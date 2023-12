The Club World Cup will have a new format, completely different from the current one and very similar to the recent World Cups: 32 teams, every 4 years, group stage and playoffs leading to the final.

FIFA announced a radical change in the most important tournament that brings together club federations from around the world. The Club World Cup will attempt with these changes to resemble the most highly-rated sports event globally: a true world championship, not of national teams, but of clubs—the best teams from the five continents playing on equal terms for almost a month.





Similar to the FIFA World Cup for national teams, Europe will have greater participation than the rest, and South America (CONMEBOL) will also have a proportional representation. History, power (and, of course, business) prevail over a fair representation based on the number of affiliated countries. The motive is to ensure the presence of the best teams at the event, thereby increasing the chances of reaching the finals to secure television and ticket sales, resulting in better and increased revenue from significant sponsors.

Here's everything you need to know... — FIFA (@FIFAcom) December 17, 2023





This inaugural edition has already secured the participation of those who many consider the world's most important team, Real Madrid, who, with 14 European titles, will strive to win the Club World Cup. Also participating will be Manchester City, a successful team in the English Premier League, among other top teams such as Flamengo from Brazil and Bayern Munich. They will be present in the United States from 13 June to 15 July, 2025.





The tournament format is identical to the one in Qatar 2022, which Messi's national team will compete in. Eight groups of four teams each, three guaranteed matches, and the top two teams advancing to the knockout stage. From there until the final, emotional playoffs will determine the best club in the world, not national teams.





FIFA President Gianni Infantino had originally planned for the tournament to start in 2021 but faced internal and external challenges. He stated, "Clubs play a fundamental role in world football, and the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will be a significant milestone in providing clubs from all confederations with a suitable stage to shine at the highest level of the game."





Whether it's sports justice or the opportunity Gianni Infantino expresses to promote clubs from all confederations, which have always been overshadowed by FIFA itself, is guiding these changes. For years, the Intercontinental Cup featured the UEFA champion against the CONMEBOL champion. Twenty years ago, other federations were included, but UEFA and CONMEBOL enter in the semifinals, while the others have to qualify, as is happening in Saudi Arabia currently.





The upcoming new Intercontinental Cup, returning to the scene, will have the UEFA participant playing in the final, while the rest will have to qualify through a knockout stage. This is completely contrary to merit and sporting justice, let alone equality and league promotion. Or is it for economic reasons, considering that the best players, or at least the marketable figures, are no longer in the traditional major leagues (Spain, Italy, England, or Germany, among others) and have started migrating to other regions like the United States and Saudi Arabia, requiring their presence due to commercial pressures?





With this format, FIFA ensures a mini UEFA Champions League alongside a mini Copa Libertadores de América and the definite possibility of including teams with stars like Messi, Benzema, or Cristiano Ronaldo, plus others that expand football to countries with less prominence. All competing in the same month in a tournament that will be spectacular for fans, although the main beneficiary will be the organizer, in this case, FIFA, and not the second-tier associations that make it up (UEFA, CONMEBOL, or others).





Regardless of the reasons, the current format ceases to exist, transitioning to a Club World Cup every 4 years, with champions qualifying through both sporting merit and rankings—although the latter remains unclear, serving to order them (or make them play even if they haven't won any cup). The best (or at least the most marketable) teams will be present, and the business of football will continue stronger than ever, now competing on an equal footing (beyond the customary arrangement of favorites to avoid early clashes) for the best club in the football world.









Team Distribution:

As mentioned, UEFA (Europe) will have 12 teams, CONMEBOL (South America) 6, while CAF (Africa), AFC (Asia), and CONCACAF (North America) will each have four places, and OFC (Oceania) one.





Regarding the most popular team league globally, four European spots will be awarded to the Champions League winners from 2021 onwards. Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City have secured their places and will be joined by with the 2024 winner. Five additional clubs from the continent have already qualified for the 2025 tournament through their UEFA ranking: Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica.





The second most important team league globally, the South American league, will have 6 teams. The last four winners of the Copa Libertadores (CONMEBOL Libertadores) will qualify, and two teams will access based on ranking. Three Brazilian teams have already secured their places: Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Fluminense, winners of the last three editions of the most important tournament outside of Europe, along with the 2024 champion and the top two from the aforementioned ranking.