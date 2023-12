The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has set the date for the sixth World Anti-Doping Conference. It will take place from 1-5 December 2025, in Busan, southwest of South Korea.

It was known since May 2022 that Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, a coastal city with a population of over 3.5 million people, would host the World Anti-Doping Conference. What was not known is that the official date would be in December, as there were speculations it might be in November of that year.





The first of December was ultimately chosen as the opening day for the important World Anti-Doping Conference by WADA.





This global conference brings together athletes and over 1,500 representatives from the Sports Movement, Governments, National and Regional Anti-Doping Organizations, laboratories, service providers, researchers, and the media, all of whom are integral to the mission of keeping sports free from any form of interference related to illegal substances or doping.





The 2025 edition will engage the anti-doping community in high-level discussions and debates on the program, practices, and global processes against doping. It will also allow the community to assess the progress made towards the Katowice Declaration, which was approved by stakeholders during the 2019 WADA World Conference.





The declaration urged "all stakeholders in the fight against doping in sport to strengthen their efforts to enhance their cooperation in every way possible; to present a united front in the fight to eradicate doping in sport; to increase resources dedicated to protecting clean sport; and to hold all perpetrators accountable without limitation."





WADA is working closely with the authorities of Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, located 320 kilometers from the capital Seoul, along the shores of the Sea of Japan, to ensure the success of the World Conference and all associated activities.