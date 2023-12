Days ago, the Secretary-General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, His Excellency Mr. Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, concluded the group fitness conditioning course for coaches organized by the Olympic Academy in collaboration with the International Olympic Solidarity (IOC).





The Secretary-General of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, His Excellency Mr. Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji, had the honor of concluding the group fitness conditioning course for coaches. It took place at the Auditorium of the Bahrain Disabled Persons Federation on Thursday, December 7, 2023, with the participation of 32 students, including four from Saudi Arabia.





The closing ceremony began with a speech by the Director of the Olympic Academy, Dr. Nabil Taha, who thanked the speaker, "Bori Barmoz" from Slovenia, and praised the efforts of all students, their active participation, and their interest in attending and engaging in the course.





The important course witnessed a theoretical and practical training program. Through it, coaches learned about the fundamentals of fitness conditioning and methods to develop it among players.





As is well known, the physical condition of athletes is becoming increasingly important in the sports world, playing a crucial role in achieving outstanding results for sports teams.





Dr. Taha praised the support and interest of His Excellency Mr. Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji and his interest in paying attention to the programs of the Olympic Academy for the development of technical and administrative personnel. This course embodies that interest by investing in the programs of the Olympic Solidarity Committee, providing technical courses from which coaches can benefit to improve the results of their work, whether in clubs or sports federations.





Upon completion of the course, His Excellency Mr. Faris Mustafa Al-Kooheji presented participation certificates to the graduates.