The event will take place in Val di Zoldo, a town in northern Italy, from December 18 to 21, marking the inaugural winter sports event in the history of the European University Championships (EUC) following the conclusion of the summer phase with 19 competitions across the continent.

The European University Championships (EUC) season of the European University Sports Association (EUSA) will conclude this week after a spectacular summer phase that included 19 competitions across Europe. It couldn't culminate better than with its first winter event in northern Italy, marking the EUSA's debut in winter sports.





The event will unfold in Val di Zoldo, a small municipality in the province of Belluno in the Veneto region of Italy, 115 km north of the legendary Venice and 95 km south of the Austrian border. The competition will feature Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, and Snow Volleyball and will last until Thursday, December 21.





All three events are open to athletes of both genders, registered through their respective National University Sports Associations (NUSA). Current students and recent graduates from European universities between the ages of 17 and 30 are eligible to participate.





In each of the two main sports (Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding), three disciplines are expected to be featured: Slalom, Giant Slalom, and Team Slalom, along with the rising star of Snow Volleyball, which will shine and complete the incredible competitive offering of the event.





The Championships are being organized by CUS Venezia, in close collaboration with FederCUSI (Italian University Sport Federation), Ca' Foscari University of Venice, and Iuav University of Venice.