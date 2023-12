From 16 to 22 December, the 2023 West African University Games (WAUG) will be held at the University of Obafemi Awolowo (OAU), serving as the venue for the 15th edition of the competition.

The institution's spokesperson, Abiodun Olanrewaju, made this announcement in a statement last Thursday, confirming that everything is set for student-athletes to compete for medals. "Sports contingents from universities in the West African sub-region will participate, and participants will compete for medals in sports such as tennis, table tennis, basketball, and athletics, among others," said Olanrewaju.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will be the guest of honour during the opening and closing ceremonies of the games. "The closing ceremony will take place on 16 December," he added. Until then, athletes will compete for success. It will be about a week of competition where many athletes will have the opportunity to showcase their talent and become a stepping stone for greater achievements. WAUG, also known as the ECOWAS Students Games, is a multi-sport event among student-athletes from universities in West Africa.

The first edition of the competition was held in 1965 at the University of Ibadan. On its part, OAU has only hosted the games once, during the sixth edition of the competition in 1975. It is the first Nigerian university to repeat as the host in this 15th edition.