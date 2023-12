International Judo Federation (IJF) announced on December 15 that the 2024 Judo World Championships will take place in Abu Dhabi in May 2024.

The United Arab Emirates has been an important partner of the IJF for many years, since 2009 saw the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Having since become a grand slam, the event has attracted other major international competitions to the country, such as the recent Kata and Veterans World Championships, which took place in October 2023.

This event will be the last major stop on the tour to qualify for the Paris Olympics. The Individual World Championships will take place from May 19 to 23. On May 24 the Mixed Teams World Championships will take place.