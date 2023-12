London received a boost of nearly £53 million to its economy as Major League Baseball returned to London Stadium in June 2023 after four years, featuring two consecutive games between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs.

According to an impact study by Two Circles, the MLB London Series 2023 resulted in a boost of over £60 million for the overall UK economy, with £53 million in the capital and £7 million in the rest of the territory. The epicenter was Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, which has undergone significant remodeling and improvement since hosting the 2012 London Olympics, making it even more special.

A survey of over 6,000 fans during the game days highlighted that the legacy of the London Games continues to contribute to the London and UK economies, reflecting a recent focus and desire among Olympic and government officials. Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and its facilities remain an attraction for visitors.

The results reveal that 110,000 tickets were sold for the two-game MLB series, in addition to participation in parallel activities. Visitors came from all over the world, with 19% traveling from the United States and 10% from other countries. Of the visitors, 33% traveled from locations in the UK outside London, and 38% came from London. All of this significantly boosts the national economy, as these visitors spend, invest, and stimulate the local economy through expenditures on accommodation, food and beverages, travel, and retail.

Today's figures follow studies of previous sporting events at London Stadium. For example, the Mitel & MLB Present London Series 2019 generated £37 million for London's economy, and the 2017 World Athletics Championships held at London Stadium brought in over £100 million for the overall UK economy.

The Olympic Stadium has hosted countless competitions since London 2012, and London Stadium has undergone an incredible transformation for the MLB World Tour: London Series 2023. © Getty Images

The versatility of London Stadium, with its structure allowing it to be used for global events, and its flexible capacity providing an added advantage to organizers, is a draw not only for London but also for Scotland and the top destinations in England. The need for the legacy to become a priority is increasingly present in the discussions and work of Olympic officials and city leaders seeking to enhance and maximize investment beyond the Olympic event.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said, "I am delighted that the return of MLB to London Stadium this summer has been a huge success. London is the sporting capital of the world, and I am proud that we have been able to play host to a series that has increased interest in baseball and benefited the economy throughout the capital. Londoners and visitors can now look forward to next summer’s matches as we continue building a better and more prosperous London for everyone."

Lyn Garner, Chief Executive of the London Legacy Development Corporation, said, "London Stadium has shown yet again its ability to attract not only the greatest sporting and entertainment events but also visitors from around the globe. The flexibility of the venue means we can host events as varied as Premier League football, music concerts, Major League Baseball, and international athletics, all in a matter of a few weeks."

Laura Citron, Chief Executive of London & Partners, added, "Major events are serious business for the capital. It’s not just the ticket sales and what attendees do in the stadium. Blockbuster sporting events attract visitors from around the world."

Graham Gilmore, Chief Executive of London Stadium, said, "Securing the multi-year agreement means we can build year on year success for the London Series, delivering world-class baseball at our venue while helping to grow the game across Europe."