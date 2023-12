The CEO of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), Paul J. Foster, spoke at the 4th GEF General Assembly in Riyadh and expressed enthusiasm for the future and the dynamism that Saudi Arabia brings.





The CEO of the Global Esports Federation (GEF), Paul J. Foster, expressed his enthusiasm for the present and future of the Federation in the capital of Saudi Arabia: "We are thrilled to be here in Riyadh at this time, in this incredible capital that is emerging before our very eyes, literally."





He also commented on the energy felt in the country: "I've been here 12 times in 12 months, and I love it. The physical architecture, the energy of the place and time, the people, the enthusiasm, and the united spirit around Vision 2030, to which GEF wants to contribute.”





He also reaffirmed the impact of the Global Esports Games: “It is important because of the impact that the Global Esports Games will have on the region and worldwide. At a time when there are multiple conflicts and a lack of harmony, this is a harmonizing factor, something we just love.”





The President, who was received at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, receiving the UNDP Youth Award, did not forget to appreciate the work of Saudi Arabia: "Together with HRH Prince Faisal and his team, we have a connection that moves in perfect harmony, because we are united by shared values and vision.





Regarding challenges, he confirmed that the partnership with Saudi Arabia is very strong, as the Saudis fulfill their promises, and this leads to joint challenges to contribute to the Global Esports Federation with the dynamism that Saudi Arabia advocates