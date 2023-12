New York raises the curtain on 2024 with Farag and El Sherbini in the spotlight

Egyptian World Champions Ali Farag and Nour El Sherbini will be the top seeds for the 2024 edition of the J.P. Morgan Tournament, one of squash's most prestigious events, set to be held in New York across five different venues.

The event will take place in Nicol Squash Club, New York Athletic Club, River Club of New York, Harvard Club of New York, and Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal, the latter hosting eight full days of play on the glass court.

Farag, the current world number one, will be looking to make an impact after missing out on last year's edition. His track record is impressive, having won the 2023 Platinum event three times. If he succeeds, it will be his fourth victory in New York. He has reached the final of every tournament in which he has played, although he has lost to Paul Coll in his last two finals, and if they both progress in New York, they will meet in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, New Zealand's Coll has claimed three titles out of four finals, two of which were Platinum events. He won at the Lucino Vanities New Zealand Men's Open last week. Coll is determined to lift his first Tournament of Champions trophy, making him a formidable rival for Farag.

The 2022 title will be defended by Diego Elías, who triumphed at last year's J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, defeating Paul Coll and Marwan ElShorbagy in the semi-finals and final respectively. Since then, the Peruvian has become the world's number one player and will be aiming to be the main star at Grand Central.

The glass court at the Vanderbilt Hall in Grand Central Terminal will be one of the attractions. PSA

The trio of top seeds will face tough competition from the Egyptian trio of Mostafa Asal, Mazen Hesham, and Tarek Momen, as well as the English brothers Mohamed and Marwan El Shorbagy.

On the women's side, four-time champion El Sherbini returns to New York for the tenth time to claim another Platinum title and extend her lead as the world number one. Sherbini triumphed in 2022, defeating Hania El Hammamy in the semi-finals and Nouran Gohar in the final, with the latter retiring without completing the match.

The injury to American Sobhy, who has suffered a recurrence of her Achilles tendon injury, makes things easier for Sherbini, as their anticipated showdown was going to be crucial.

Her compatriot Gohar has also been injured but is expected to take part in the event in New York. She is currently seeded second and will not face the Egyptian favourite until the semi-finals. Belgian sisters Nele and Tinne Gilis will also be a threat.

Tickets for the event are available here, and the action will be streamed live on SQUASHTV. The semi-finals and final will also be broadcast by PSA's broadcast partners.